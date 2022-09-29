Senate Bill 1343 Printer's Number 1949
PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - (2) When performed by an employer, discharging,
demoting, suspending, threatening, harassing, directly or
indirectly, or in any other manner discriminating against, an
employee.
"Covered judicial or administrative action." A judicial or
administrative action brought by the Attorney General under the
Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law that results
in monetary sanctions.
"Fund." The Price-Fixing Consumer Protection Fund
established under section 4(f)(1).
"Monetary sanctions." Money, including penalties,
disgorgement and interest, ordered to be paid as the result of a
judicial or administrative action.
"Original information." Information that is:
(1) derived from the independent knowledge or analysis
of a whistleblower;
(2) not known to the Attorney General from any other
source, unless the whistleblower is the original source of
the information; and
(3) not exclusively derived from an allegation made in a
judicial or administrative hearing, governmental report,
hearing, audit or investigation, or from the news media,
unless the whistleblower is a source of the information.
"Predispute arbitration agreement." An agreement to
arbitrate a dispute that had not yet arisen at the time the
agreement was made.
"Predispute joint-action waiver." An agreement, whether or
not part of a predispute arbitration agreement, that would
prohibit, or waive the right of, one of the parties to the
agreement to participate in a joint class or collective action
