Senate Bill 1343 Printer's Number 1949

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - (2) When performed by an employer, discharging,

demoting, suspending, threatening, harassing, directly or

indirectly, or in any other manner discriminating against, an

employee.

"Covered judicial or administrative action." A judicial or

administrative action brought by the Attorney General under the

Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law that results

in monetary sanctions.

"Fund." The Price-Fixing Consumer Protection Fund

established under section 4(f)(1).

"Monetary sanctions." Money, including penalties,

disgorgement and interest, ordered to be paid as the result of a

judicial or administrative action.

"Original information." Information that is:

(1) derived from the independent knowledge or analysis

of a whistleblower;

(2) not known to the Attorney General from any other

source, unless the whistleblower is the original source of

the information; and

(3) not exclusively derived from an allegation made in a

judicial or administrative hearing, governmental report,

hearing, audit or investigation, or from the news media,

unless the whistleblower is a source of the information.

"Predispute arbitration agreement." An agreement to

arbitrate a dispute that had not yet arisen at the time the

agreement was made.

"Predispute joint-action waiver." An agreement, whether or

not part of a predispute arbitration agreement, that would

prohibit, or waive the right of, one of the parties to the

agreement to participate in a joint class or collective action

20220SB1343PN1949 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30