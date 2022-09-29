Senate Bill 1347 Printer's Number 1948

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - unattended.

(b) Penalties.--

(1) A violation of subsection (a)(1) is a summary

offense punishable by a fine of not less than $500.

(2) A violation of subsection (a)(2) in which the sky

lantern, aerial luminary lantern or similar floating device

is released outdoors beyond the control of the person who

tethered it is a summary offense punishable by a fine of not

less than $1,500.

(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Aerial luminary lantern." A sky lantern.

"Municipality." A county, city, borough, incorporated town

or township.

"Person." As follows:

(1) An individual, corporation, partnership, limited

liability company, business trust, association, firm, estate,

trust, foundation, municipality or other business or

governmental entity.

(2) The term does not include the Commonwealth.

" Sky lantern." A small hot air balloon made of paper, or

similar material, with an opening at the bottom where a small

fire is suspended, which causes the lantern to rise in the air.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20220SB1347PN1948 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25