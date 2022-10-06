Modern Urology Supplies: RA Fischer Co. Announces New Monthly Kits & Easy Online Ordering Experience
RA Fischer Co. announces its new monthly supply line, online ordering experience, and Treatment Specialist framework for patients with urological conditions
We don’t think patients should be forced to choose between driving to a local DME and paying a premium for their urology supplies or ordering catheters via Amazon without dedicated support.”MOORPARK, CA, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RA Fischer Co., a medical device company known for its iontophoresis device in the dermatology market, today announced that it has partnered with Cure Medical, a California-based catheter manufacturer, to launch an online urology supply line and subscription service.
— Dan Moyer
RA Fischer’s complete suite of urological solutions includes intermittent catheters and kits for adults through pediatric patients. Leveraging Cure’s best-in-class product portfolio and the nationwide distribution networks of both Cardinal Health and McKesson, every urology patient referred to RA Fischer is personally assigned to a Treatment Specialist who helps ensure success.
"We’re really excited about working with Cure on our new urology line," said Dan Moyer, VP of Sales and Marketing for RA Fischer Co. “All of Cure’s products are DEHP/DINP & BPA-Free and align with our focus on medical innovations that are safer, easier, and more effective for patients.”
The launch of the Fischer urology line is officially underway. RA Fischer enters the urological supply space with over 50-years of experience serving patients in the hyperhidrosis community.
“For us, this is the first step in helping more patients get the care they need,” explained Moyer. “Our primary goal for business development is modernizing patient experiences. We don’t think patients should be forced to choose between driving to a local DME and paying a premium for their urology supplies or ordering catheters via Amazon without dedicated support. Our mobile-friendly website and monthly subscription services allow patients to set and forget their fundamental medical needs. You get what you need, when you need it, delivered right to your doorstep, and then you can rely on your Treatment Specialist to answer any questions you may have.”
Free samples are always available for first-time patients. For more information on RA Fischer’s urology supplies or referring new patients, visit their website at www.rafischer.com.
About RA Fischer
Since the 1950s, RA Fischer has been the preferred DME & HME provider for medical professionals around the world. Their Fischer iontophoresis device is the world’s first metal-free treatment option for hyperhidrosis patients.
About Cure Medical
Founded in 2007 as a means for sustained funding of medical research, Cure Medical LLC develops traditional and innovative catheters for distribution through a network of healthcare product suppliers.
