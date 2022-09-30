SWEDEN, September 30 - Their Majesties King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will pay a State Visit to Jordan on 15–17 November, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah II.

The visit demonstrates the deep-rooted, historic ties of friendship between Jordan and Sweden. The visit will focus on cooperation on multilateral and regional issues, environment, climate and sustainable inclusive development, including the participation of women and young people, and promoting bilateral trade and investment.

Attention will also be paid to the growing Swedish-Jordanian partnership, marking the inauguration of the Swedish Dialogue Institute for the Middle East and North Africa, and the expansion and new premises of the Embassy of Sweden in Amman.

Their Majesties King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will be accompanied by members of the Swedish Government and representatives of Swedish companies to discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties and expand cooperation in a number of sectors.