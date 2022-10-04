BTP Automation Continues Team Growth
SaaS-Based, Data-Driven Automated Hotel Sourcing Platform Adds Key Sales RoleLA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTP Automation has announced the addition to their sales leadership team of industry veteran Hannah Buechel, who has joined as their Senior Director of Sales and Channel Partnerships.
Hannah brings 15+ years of accomplished sales and partnership industry experience and has held previous roles as Channel Sales Director at Deem and Travel Agency Sales Manager at Enterprise Holdings.
"In my experience with customers and partners, I have found they are ready for our industry to deliver new technology to solve the challenges of business travel post-pandemic," said Hannah. "BTP Automation is leading the charge by delivering innovation to corporate hotel sourcing, which has long been neglected. I am incredibly excited and honored for the opportunity to be a part of such a dynamic team made up of seasoned industry veterans."
"All of us at BTP are thrilled to have Hannah join our team. Hannah is a powerhouse sales veteran with incredible success in business travel technology. Customers and partners love working with her as she is one of our industry's most genuine, hardworking, and positive people. We are creating something extraordinary at BTP, and that requires amazing people. Hannah fits that bill perfectly." said Bruce Yoxsimer, BTP CEO.
About BTP Automation
La Quinta, CA-based Business Travel Performance (BTP) Automation, Inc. has developed the corporate travel industry's first and only adaptive business travel management system. BTP provides continuous data-driven refinement of the negotiated hotel program that considers actual travel patterns and changing market conditions. It can automatically and dynamically renegotiate program terms and conditions throughout the hotel program life cycle. The entire system can be used in a fully automated mode, eliminating the need for manual RFP generation and delivery.
For more information about BTP Automation, visit http://www.btpautomation.com.
