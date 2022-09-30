Team South Carolina responds to Hurricane Ian Landfall

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina's state agencies are prepared and responding to Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in South Carolina.

“A lot of prayers have been answered - this storm is not as bad as it could have been, but don’t let your guard down yet,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We are not out of the woods yet, there is water on the roads, still heavy winds, and it is still dangerous in many parts of the state.”

Key safety messages from South Carolina's state agencies include:

Residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding, particularly along the coast, should have a plan to move to higher ground if their homes become unsafe.



Stay tuned to local television and radio stations for emergency information. Be sure to keep a battery operated, solar-powered, or hand-crank-operated radio or television for use during power outages.



Stay inside a well-constructed building away from the windows and the doors, even if they are covered. Go to an interior first-floor room, closet, or under the stairs.



Be alert. Tornadoes are very often spawned during hurricanes. If the “eye” of the storm passes over your area, be aware that dangerous conditions will return with winds from the other direction in a very short time.



Limit non-emergency calls. Be sure to keep calls brief to minimize any network congestion. Wait at least 10 seconds before redialing a call. For non-emergencies, try sending text messages.



Avoid travel as the storm makes its way across the state



Be aware that high winds may delay EMS services from responding immediately during the storm until it is safe for them to do so.



Consumers should notify their utilities of any outages and stay away from downed power lines. Restoration efforts are underway but, due to safety concerns, where winds exceed 30 mph, crews will pause operations.

Agency Actions and IMportant Resources:

National Guard

The National Guard has approximately 90 service members on State Active Duty (SAD) orders.

An additional 11 helicopters are on standby ready to support.



SCDOT:

SCDOT has more than 2,100 personnel responding to the storm.

So far SCDOT has removed nearly 200 downed trees from the roadway

Call Center is active – 1-855-GOSCDOT (1-855-467-2368)



DHEC:

DHEC has 136 staff mobilized now and can quickly deploy others on standby across the state

DHEC's Dam Safety team completed 41 pre-storm dam assessments across the state for dams of concern. No issues observed

Care Line: 1-855-472-3432

Dams Emergency Response: 803-898-1939

Private Well Hotline: 888-761-5989

Mold Hotline: 888-815-3509

Hurricane Ian Website: scdhec.gov/ian



SCORS

Consumers can reach the ORS toll free at 1-800-922-1531.



SCDSS

Travelers in South Carolina can go to South Carolina's Emergency Management Divisions Website to find the nearest open shelter at https://scemd.org/stay-informed/emergency-shelters/ or download the SC Emergency Manager application in the Apple or Google stores.



