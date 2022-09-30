The Make Space Storage Brand Welcomes a New Self-Storage Facility in Innisfail, Alberta

Make Space® Storage - Innisfail

Make Space Storage is pleased to announce the addition of Innisfail Storage, a self-storage facility in Innisfail, Alberta.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Make Space Storage brand is pleased to announce the addition of Innisfail Storage to our Make Space Storage self-storage facilities located across Canada. This fully gated facility in Innisfail, Alberta, has a total of 980 units, including self-storage lockers, outdoor RV and boat parking spaces, covered enclosed parking stalls, and indoor parking for vehicles.

Michael Landry, General Manager of Storage Operations in Western Canada, noted, “We are excited to rebrand and add the Innisfail storage facility to our Make Space Storage brand. As we rebrand the facility, we are working to ensure that there are no significant disruptions in business operations and company policies by keeping the transition as smooth as possible for current, returning, and new customers alike.”

With the Innisfail Storage addition, the Make Space Storage brand plans to continue to provide its customers with the ability to book, request a quote, and reserve their storage unit, parking spaces and packing supplies online while still experiencing outstanding customer services as well as a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

This newest facility marks the third location for the Make Space Storage brand in Alberta and is located between the brand’s other two storage facilities in the province, which are in Calgary and Edmonton. These storage facilities also offer various storage services, including self-storage units, portable container rentals, and parking spaces.

About Make Space Storage

The Make Space Storage brand provides various storage and moving services, such as portable storage container rentals, self-storage units and parking space rentals, and packing supplies. Some of the self-storage services that we offer include a wide range of sizes of on-site storage containers as well as heated and unheated storage lockers. We have multiple easily accessible storage facilities located in various cities in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Make Space Storage brand is continually growing and expanding to new communities across Canada.