Women Palante is launching their Wellness & Personal Finances workshops in October 2022
Workshops will be in Spanish, held over eight Saturday afternoons from October to December in Montgomery County, Maryland featuring leading Latinas.
The workshops will teach low-income Latina women how to balance their lives and handle their money better”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Palante is proud to announce the launch on Saturday, October 8, 2022, of their second-ever Wellness & Personal Finances workshop. In this workshop, Women Palante seeks to close the gap between holistic wellbeing and personal finances literacy for Latina women.
— Yurani Sandoval
This year’s focus will be on two main themes: i) Mental & Physical Wellness, which establishes a base for personal self-care while balancing professional life; and ii) Personal Finances, educating on how to manage bills, expenses, debts, financial emergencies & crafting of long-term plans.
“The workshops will teach low-income Latina women how to balance their lives and handle their money better”, explained Yurani Sandoval, CEO and Founder of Women Palante.
“Financial health permeates every aspect of our life, even if these Latina women are just starting their lives as immigrants, learning how to manage expenses while creating long-term plans, are key aspects for success. At the same time, these women will be able to learn about nutrition, healthy habits, emotional intelligence and even take yoga classes.” Sandoval added.
Who can apply? Any Spanish-speaking woman who wants to find a supportive, bilingual community of women helping one another to succeed are welcome to apply. “The classes will be held at an introductory level, so there are no pre-requisites. Just bring yourself and the will to learn and improve your life”, said Sandoval.
The workshops will be held over eight Saturday afternoons from October to December in Montgomery County, Maryland. Each participant pays a nominal fee of $105.00. Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) is giving 10 scholarships for vulnerable Latina women in Montgomery County. Key sponsors for the well-being and financial portions of the program are Forbright Bank, Maspanadas and Aetna.
For more information and to register for the workshops go to this link.
“This is our second edition of this workshop. Last year we had over 150 women in our online version, this year, the workshops will be in-person and in Spanish. We will have qualified experts, a great group of doctors, a self esteem coach, psychology, financial and yoga instructors that will empower and build capacity among vulnerable Latina women. We cannot wait for the workshops to start.”- Sandoval concluded.
With this workshop, Women Palante, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization continues to support and educate moms to strengthen their business, financial, health and well-being ski, helping them to develop strategies for work-life balance.
About Women Palante:
Women Palante is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in the Washington D.C. metro area which helps Latina women across the Americas to become successful entrepreneurs while living a healthy and balanced life. Women and mothers join our community, where they take part in bilingual educational programs and a business incubator where they can start and grow their businesses while centering on their wellness and personal development.
Visit our website: www.womenpalante.org for more information about our programs.
