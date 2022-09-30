Make Space Capital Partners Acquires Self-Storage Facility in Innisfail, Alberta

Make Space® Storage - Innisfail

Make Space Capital Partners is pleased to announce the acquisition of a stabilized self-storage facility in Innisfail, Alberta.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Space Capital Partners (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce the $6,250,000 acquisition of Innisfail Storage, a stabilized self-storage facility located in Innisfail, Alberta. This quality investment will add 980 units and 20,300 square feet of net rentable space to the current portfolio and is the Fund’s third storage facility in Alberta.

Danny Freedman, Director of Business Development for the Fund and co-owner of Make Space Inc. (the “Manager” of the Fund), noted, “Alberta presents tremendous opportunity for growth in the self-storage sector and the acquisition of Innisfail Self Storage is an example of how Make Space is able to leverage existing relationships with owners to acquire stabilized assets at fair and equitable values.”

About Make Space Capital Partners

The Fund is a privately held limited partnership that is building a portfolio of stabilized self-storage investments in diverse markets across Canada. The Fund was launched in July of 2019 with the goal of acquiring 15 to 20 quality self-storage investments. It is progressing well with 17 storage properties now in the Fund, and several acquisition opportunities in the pipeline.

The executive management team of the Fund brings over 15 years of extensive experience in self-storage, portable fleets, and logistics. In addition, the founders of the Manager have extensive contacts in the industry to assist the sourcing quality, off-market acquisitions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Fund’s securities.