Tatari Selected As Only TV App Partner In Shopify’s Plus Certified App Program
Platform provides seamless way for merchants to enter the world of TV advertisingSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tatari, a leading platform for buying and measuring advertising across both linear and streaming TV, is now a member of the ShopifyPlus Certified App Program (PCAP). Tatari is proud to be the only TV app within the new ad tech category of the Shopify Plus Certified App Program.
Tatari is one of three advertising technology apps in the Shopify Plus Certified App Program, which was launched to promote best-in-class partners for merchants on the Shopify platform.
To date, Tatari’s best-in-class Shopify app has helped more than 200 Shopify customers easily access TV advertising with a simple integration.
Merchants can access a closed-loop attribution system to see how their ad spend on linear and streaming TV translates directly to purchases made through the Shopify platform. App users regularly say the app is easy to set up.
Bobbie, the baby-formula brand, said that its brand is "hesitant to onboard any new platforms given the overhead," but that the Tatari integration was "smooth and simple - highly recommend."
"Clearly they take user experience and design very seriously and it's impressive," said the review.
The Shopify Plus Certified App Program supports the largest Shopify merchants through apps and solutions they need to build and scale their business. PCAP highlights Shopify integrated apps that provide a level of product quality, service, performance, privacy, and support that meets the advanced requirements of Shopify Plus merchants.
“Tatari is making it easy for advertisers across all verticals to access TV advertising and drive growth,” said Andy Schonfeld, Chief Revenue Officer of Tatari. “As online merchants reach the point of saturation in social and programmatic advertising, they are looking for new ways to continue their growth. Shopify understands that TV is a new and important channel for these merchants, and we’re glad that they recognize Tatari as part of that vision.”
“The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world’s fastest growing brands,” said Sid Murlidhar, Director of Partnerships Ecosystem, Shopify. “We’re happy to welcome Tatari to the program, bringing their insight and experience in Advertising Technology to the Plus merchant community.”
About Tatari
Tatari is a data & analytics company focused on buying and measuring ads across linear and streaming TV. Clients include brands such as Made In, Daily Harvest, Calm, and Ibotta. Tatari, recognized by Business Insider as one of the Hottest Ad Tech Companies of 2021, is headquartered in San Francisco with further offices in Los Angeles, and New York. For additional information, please visit tatari.tv.
