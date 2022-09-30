Philippines' Nudgyt's AI Behavioral Profiling and Nudge Platform Represents the Region in Startup World Cup 2022
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Nudgyt is going to the World Cup!
By winning the Startup World Cup Philippine Regional Finals, Nudgyt will be the Philippine Representative in the Global Startup World Cup. The competition will be held in San Francisco starting September 28, 2022.
Startup World Cup is a series of global conferences and competitions that connects different start-up ecosystems worldwide. It also encourages the best of the best entrepreneurs to battle for the prestige of winning the Startup World Cup, along with a US $1 million prize in investment. Three phases compromise the competition starting with the regional finals, the semi-final in San Francisco on September 28, and the Grand Finale on September 30.
This opportunity blossomed when Nudgyt, previously known as Rumarocket, joined the 2019 Philippine Regional Finals of Startup World Cup in partnership with IGNITE PH, DTI Philippines, DICT, DOST, and QBO Philippines. Being part of the Philippine Startup Week 2019, the competition among highly-select twenty (20) start-ups across the country was the event's highlight. After a day of grueling competition, Nudgyt came out as the winner and the Philippine Representative for the Global Startup World Cup.
Nudgyt's Head of Client Delivery and Co-Founder Shao Yong Chew and the Chief Data Scientist and Co-Founder Kathleen Yu will represent the company in San Francisco. Kathleen is taking the tournament stage starting on September 28. She will highlight the existing gap in turning data into action and how micro-interventions solve this, hopefully putting the company in the best place to win and bring pride to the region.
"It's exciting to showcase how human capabilities are extended through AI and how Nudgyt can be that tool for organizations to help make stronger decisions. Beyond that, it's an honor to display our region's innovative capabilities and possible global contributions," said Kathleen.
The entire Nudgyt is excited and looks forward to the challenges the competition will bring. It's also a privilege to have the opportunity of representing the Philippines in such a prestigious competition. With well-known tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and start-up founders present, the Startup World Cup will accelerate the start-up ecosystem worldwide and help Nudgyt reach a broader audience.
About Nudgyt Co Ltd:
Multi-awarded technology start-up, including the prestigious Startup World Cup of Pegasus Ventures, Nudgyt empowers users to build behavioral profiles, predict and gather actionable insights, and deploy "situation-based" intelligent nudges by combining behavioral science, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning.
Nudgyt is in partnership with the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR) Singapore, Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA.
Vladimir Manuel
Nudgyt is going to the World Cup!
By winning the Startup World Cup Philippine Regional Finals, Nudgyt will be the Philippine Representative in the Global Startup World Cup. The competition will be held in San Francisco starting September 28, 2022.
Startup World Cup is a series of global conferences and competitions that connects different start-up ecosystems worldwide. It also encourages the best of the best entrepreneurs to battle for the prestige of winning the Startup World Cup, along with a US $1 million prize in investment. Three phases compromise the competition starting with the regional finals, the semi-final in San Francisco on September 28, and the Grand Finale on September 30.
This opportunity blossomed when Nudgyt, previously known as Rumarocket, joined the 2019 Philippine Regional Finals of Startup World Cup in partnership with IGNITE PH, DTI Philippines, DICT, DOST, and QBO Philippines. Being part of the Philippine Startup Week 2019, the competition among highly-select twenty (20) start-ups across the country was the event's highlight. After a day of grueling competition, Nudgyt came out as the winner and the Philippine Representative for the Global Startup World Cup.
Nudgyt's Head of Client Delivery and Co-Founder Shao Yong Chew and the Chief Data Scientist and Co-Founder Kathleen Yu will represent the company in San Francisco. Kathleen is taking the tournament stage starting on September 28. She will highlight the existing gap in turning data into action and how micro-interventions solve this, hopefully putting the company in the best place to win and bring pride to the region.
"It's exciting to showcase how human capabilities are extended through AI and how Nudgyt can be that tool for organizations to help make stronger decisions. Beyond that, it's an honor to display our region's innovative capabilities and possible global contributions," said Kathleen.
The entire Nudgyt is excited and looks forward to the challenges the competition will bring. It's also a privilege to have the opportunity of representing the Philippines in such a prestigious competition. With well-known tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and start-up founders present, the Startup World Cup will accelerate the start-up ecosystem worldwide and help Nudgyt reach a broader audience.
About Nudgyt Co Ltd:
Multi-awarded technology start-up, including the prestigious Startup World Cup of Pegasus Ventures, Nudgyt empowers users to build behavioral profiles, predict and gather actionable insights, and deploy "situation-based" intelligent nudges by combining behavioral science, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning.
Nudgyt is in partnership with the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR) Singapore, Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA.
Vladimir Manuel
Nudgyt
+63 917 828 1919
vmanuel@nudgyt.com
Visit us on social media:
Other