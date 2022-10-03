AMUG Opens Registration for 2023 Conference
Our conference fills education, training and networking gaps with experience and knowledge shared by users of a broad range of additive manufacturing technologies.”MILWAUKEE, WISC., USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) today announced that online registration is available for its 2023 AMUG Conference, which will be held in Chicago, Illinois, March 19-23, 2023. The AMUG Conference is a users’ event open to owners and operators of industrial additive manufacturing technologies used for professional purposes.
— Mark Abshire, AMUG President
The AMUG Conference is distinct from the countless additive manufacturing events held around the globe. It is a unique gathering of users, of all experience levels, that assemble and band together to provide and share valuable insights and experiences to help one another.
Mark Abshire, AMUG president, said, “The AMUG conference is all about the users of additive manufacturing equipment. What makes it unique is that the users plan, organize, and manage all aspects of the conference, making it truly ‘For Users, By Users’.”
Additive manufacturing users share expertise, best practices, real-world results, challenges and application developments through dialogue from the stage and conversations during breaks, meals and networking activities. With a program that encourages participation from early in the morning to late at night, attendees can interact with their peers for more than 50 hours over the five-day event.
For those that attend, participating in all aspects of the conference is key to having a successful experience and being part of the AMUG community, noted Abshire.
Abshire said, “Our conference fills education, training and networking gaps with experience and knowledge shared by users of a broad range of additive manufacturing technologies. And while highly skilled users attend the conference, first-time attendees new to the technology are embraced, welcomed, and encouraged to engage in information exchange.“
The AMUG Conference will include keynotes, panel discussions, technical sessions and hands-on workshops designed to help users get more from, and do more with, their additive manufacturing solutions. The conference agenda is expected to offer nearly 150 presentations and workshops.
One highlight of the conference program will be the eighth annual Innovators Showcase. The showcase is an on-stage interview with the feel of a fireside chat where attendees get to know an innovator in the industry and discover insights from that individual’s experiences. The conference program also includes the AMUGexpo, with over 140 participating companies, on Sunday, March 19 and Monday, March 20.
Through AMUG’s Innovators Award, Technical Competition and DINO Awards, excellence in applying additive manufacturing and contributions to the industry will be recognized. The five-day event also includes an Off-Site Dinner gathering, networking receptions and catered meals.
The advanced, all-inclusive conference registration fee is $1,295.00 when signing up through January 6, 2023. For details and registration access, visit www.amug.com. Companies interested in participating as exhibitors or sponsors may also use online registration. Representatives of the financial community and media should contact AMUG directly through the contact page for more information.
ABOUT ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING USERS GROUP (AMUG)
AMUG is an organization that educates and advances the uses and applications of additive manufacturing technologies. AMUG members include those with industrial additive manufacturing/3D printing technologies used for professional purposes from companies such as Covestro Additive Manufacturing, Desktop Metal, DMG MORI, Dyndrite, EOS, Essentium, ExOne, fabWeaver, Formlabs, GE Additive, Hexagon, HP 3D Printing, LuxCreo, Meltio, Nexa3D, Stratasys, and Tekna. AMUG meets annually to provide education and training through technical presentations on processes and new technologies. This information addresses the operation of additive manufacturing equipment and the applications that use the parts that are manufactured. Online at www.amug.com.
Todd Grimm
Additive Manufacturing Users Group
+1 859-240-0574
