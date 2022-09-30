Nappy Roots Unveils ‘Box of Chocolates’ from Forthcoming Studio Album
Nappy Roots is proud to announce the release of their second single, “Box of Chocolates,” from the group’s ninth full-length studio album.
Produced by Blake “808 Blake” German, producer of the group’s last three albums from ‘The 40 Akerz Project’ and recorded at Castle Hill Studios in Atlanta, the single follows the Nappy Roots Day release of the single “Random Thoughts” on Sept. 16.
“Our verses in ‘Box of Chocolates’ are uplifting, fun and a celebration of life – both the ups and downs,” Nappy Roots Co-Founder Fish Scales said. “Life is a ‘Box of Chocolates.’ While you never know what it’s going to give you, your mindset and attitude can often turn a negative into a positive, and that’s who Nappy Roots is at our core.”
Best known for their hit singles, “Po’ Folks,” “Awnaw” and “Good Day,” the multi-platinum selling, Southern hip-hop group Nappy Roots consists of Fish Scales, Skinny DeVille, B. Stille and Ron Clutch, who met as students at Western Kentucky University in 1996.
As the best-selling group of 2002, the two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated band was also nominated for the 2003 American Music Award (AMA) for Favorite Band, Duo or Group – Hip-Hop/R&B and the AMA for Favorite New Artist – Hip-Hop/R&B, as well as a Soul Train Award. In 2011, they were nominated for Album of the Year by SEA for “The Pursuit of Nappyness.” The band’s most recent full-length album, “40+,” was released in 2021 as the final installment of the band’s three-part series, “The 40 Akerz Project."
In 2021, Nappy Roots created a docu-style reality-based television series called “40 Akerz and a Brew.” The show follows Nappy Roots and friends on a road trip to craft breweries across the country. The group trades ideas and stories with fellow brewers as the hip-hop legends build their own brewery from the ground up. The show won the award for “Best Episodic Short” at the 2021 Rome International Film Festival.
Follow Nappy Roots on Facebook Instagram and Twitter at twitter.com/nappyroots. For more information about Nappy Roots and their tour dates, please visit nappyroots.com.
