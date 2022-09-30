Media Release-Wrong Way Driver

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22A1006267

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt J Paquette                           

STATION:  VSP-Williston

CONTACT#:878-7111

 

DATE/TIME:09/29/22-2233 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 near Exit 12

VIOLATION: Wrong Way Driver

 

ACCUSED: Yilmaz Ilker                                               

AGE: 86

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/29/2022 at approximately 2233 hrs, VT State Police received a report of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 89 near Richmond. Callers reported a vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane starting from the Richmond area and was passing Exit 12, Williston.

 

Troopers and Officers from the South Burlington and Colchester Police Departments responded. South Burlington Police was able catch and locate the vehicle and eventually was able to get the vehicle to stop without incident.

 

Once stopped, the operator was identified, and it was learned that the driver had been reported missing by family where he lives in NJ earlier in the day.

 

The operator was transported to UVM Medical Center by Colchester Rescue for evaluation due to circumstances surrounding the incident and concerns for his welfare.

 

There were no crashes or other incidents resulting from this wrong way driver incident. No drugs or alcohol were also involved and the investigation is considered closed. No arrests or VCVC’s will be issued at this time.  

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME:       N/A     

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

Sr. Sergeant Joseph A Paquette

Vermont State Police

Patrol Commander

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Ph#802.878.7111

 

