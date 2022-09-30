Dr. KA Paul, Parshottam Rupala and World Leaders to come together for Peace and Hope in Honor of Gandhi’s Birthday

KA Paul Peace Rally KA Paul October 2, 2022 Peace Rally

On October 2, 2022, Dr. KA Paul, Parshottam Rupala, and World Leaders come together for Peace and Hope in Honor of Gandhi’s Birthday

Religious discrimination, poverty, corruption, women’s safety, pollution plaguing India; diseases, wars, economic stress, and turmoil across the globe, we need peace to survive and flourish” — Dr Kilari Anand Paul

HYDERABAD, INDIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. K.A. Paul, Founder & President of Global Peace Initiative, and the Honorable Union Minister of India Mr. Parshottam Rupala Ji, and more than six hundred world leaders, luminaries, and Peace Ambassadors are proud to announce the historic Global Peace rally to be held in Hyderabad, India on October 2nd, 2022, Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday.

“With religious discrimination, poverty, corruption, women’s safety, poor infrastructure and pollution plaguing India; diseases, wars, economic stress, food insecurity and political, social and economic turmoil across the globe, certainly the entire world today needs peace in every family, home, community, and country for us to survive and flourish,” Dr. Paul said.

The world is in great crisis lack of peace dividing the whole country. Dr. Paul fasted for 21 days and spoke to both sides of the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, but none could stop the aggression and occupation. Dr. Paul said, “I thank the 141 country presidents who courageously stood against the Russian invasion, and only a few countries supported Russia at the recent United Nations General Assembly. It is time to unite all 8-billion peace-loving people of ALL faiths to stand United against every war and say enough is enough. Billions are suffering, and on Gandhi’s birthday we should all be reminded that peace and nonviolence are better ways.”

The Global Peace rally, which will be broadcast live to 197 countries by every available media outlet, will expect to reach between One to Two billion people with the message of Peace, love, hope, restoration, and non-violence. Prominent guests from industry heads to world leaders will take part in this rally intended to improve the state of humanity in India and worldwide.

141 of the 197 Nations are supporting this initiative, and 19 of the top 25 Indian political parties will be present in support, including the BJP and the congress. They will all take part in this nonsectarian, multi-religion, and Non-Political Peace and economic summit and rally.

With the success of the October 2, 2022 peace rally, it is the hope that industries and businesses, world leaders, and citizens will see a new hope and work together to help heal a nation and world in need.

Who: World political business and spiritual leaders led by Union Minister of India Shri Parshottam Rupala Ji. PM Modi’s friend/Global Peace Ambassador & 19 different political parties of India, Dr k A Paul, Founder of Global Peace Initiative

What: To Save the Indian economy, create jobs, and unite all people of all faiths so that India could lead the world in peace

When: Sunday at 7 pm on October 2nd, Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday.

Where: Gymkhana grounds, Secunderabad/ Hyderabad, India

Why: To promote peace in all nations of the world on Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday.

KA Paul Speech Regarding To Global Peace Rally To Be Held On October 2nd