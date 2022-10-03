Kent Imaging Receives Medical Imaging Technology Innovation Award

International Elite 100 crystal award

Kent Imaging announces that they have been selected as Most Innovative Medical Imaging Technology Developer of the Year.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging is pleased to announce that they have been selected as Most Innovative Medical Imaging Technology Developer of the Year - Canada, by International Elite 100.

Kent’s flagship product, SnapshotNIR, is a Canadian-made near-infrared (NIR), reflectance-based technology that measures tissue oxygen saturation (StO2) in superficial tissue. Using multiple wavelengths of NIR light, SnapshotNIR measures relative amounts of oxygenated and deoxygenated hemoglobin in the microcirculation where oxygen exchange is happening. Snapshot provides users with a tissue oxygenation map that can be used in medical decision-making for tracking and trending oxygenation, and for evaluating tissue viability in wound care.

The cost-effective and easy-to-use wound imaging device is completely non-invasive, eliminating the need for patient contact or injected dyes. It allows clinicians to accurately capture diagnostic insight into the availability of oxygenated blood in the tissue. SnapshotNIR’s actionable data is helping to provide insight for improved decision-making, forging a path in advanced diagnostic-driven wound care throughout the continuum of care.

About International Elite 100

The International Elite 100 awards were established with the prime objective of honoring the achievements pertaining to global talent, across all areas of business under a merit-driven process.

About Kent Imaging, Inc.

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. SnapshotNIR is supported by a breadth of clinical evidence showing how it can help improve clinical decision-making in wound care and speed up time to healing. Since receiving FDA and Health Canada clearance in 2017, the technology has been featured in several published articles and peer-reviewed posters. Applying the knowledge gained from clinical trials to patient care promotes consistency of treatment and optimal outcomes. For more information about Kent Imaging, visit www.kentimaging.com