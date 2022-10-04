5 Simple and Free Ways to Diagnose Your Online Marketing Health for Your Business
I am all about 3rd party verification, it is unbiased information you can trust. These tools (some directly from Google) check your digital marketing vital signs - if you have issues you will know.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business owners face a daily barrage of emails and calls from marketing companies trying to earn their business by raising doubts about their marketing efforts. It is impossible for many business owners to know what is true or false. We have found 5 simple and free steps that business owners can use to diagnose the overall health of their online marketing efforts. These 5 steps will not give you a full evaluation of your online marketing efforts but they will give you a very clear and unbiased representation of how well you are doing with your online marketing. You will quickly be able to see if you have significant issues or not. They will take you about 5 minutes to complete and the results will either give you the peace of mind that you are well represented by your online marketing efforts or you are falling short. You can read the entire article 5 Simple Steps to Diagnose Your Online Marketing Health but we also have provided a brief summary below. If your online marketing efforts did not pass the tests it is likely important for you to take action sooner rather than later because they all play major factors with your digital marketing efforts like search engine optimization and conversion.
— David Phillips, CEO of SayWhat Consulting
“As a business consultant, I am all about 3rd party verification – it is unbiased and information you can trust. All you have to do is type in your domain and these sites (including Google itself) will evaluate your online marketing health. Digital marketing firms have every reason to stretch the truth when it comes to your online marketing results” states David Phillips CEO of SayWhat Consulting “but these tools give you a truly unbiased review so you can actually know if you have marketing issues or not.”
Below is the summary of the 5 Steps you should take immediately to check on the overall effectiveness of your online marketing efforts. The article (https://saywt.com/simple-marketing-checks) has links to all of the resources mentioned below along with a much more detailed explanation of each step's significance.
1. Duplicated Content Will Devastate Your Online Rankings. **Takes 1 minute to check**
All you have to do is go to the website, input your domain and it will tell you the percentage of duplicated content your website has. Duplicated content will destroy your online rankings. If you have a significant amount you should take action immediately.
2. Is your website’s speed hurting your SEO and Conversion? **Takes 30 seconds to check**
This tool is directly from Google. Just input your domain and Google will rank your website and tell you what needs to be fixed. The speed of your website is essential for SEO, Pay per Click Marketing and your overall conversion. It is important enough that Google created this specific tool giving you the ability, in about 30 seconds, to evaluate the speed of both your desktop and mobile versions of your website. A bad grade from Google cannot be a good thing so fix it fast.
3. Does your website have a Google Penalty or Security Issues? **Takes 1 minute to check**
This is another tool specifically made by Google that very few business owners know about. This is a simple and effective way to figure out any major problems your website may have. Checking for a Google penalty and security issues takes about a minute but the sheer amount of valuable information it provides is well worth investing time researching. This is the least known but most powerful tool for any business owner to validate the effectiveness of their digital marketing efforts.
4. Check Your Current Website Traffic Compared to 12 months, 24 months and 36 Months ago! **Takes 2 minutes to check**
This is another tool directly from Google. Digital marketing is a results driven business and evaluating your traffic through this source will not only let you track your performance compared to previous years and months – but it also evaluates how people are finding you, what locations your marketing is and is not working, the time they spend on your website and so much more. A few simple clicks can provide you with a wealth of information about your marketing’s effectiveness.
5. Perform a Quick Domain Analysis **Takes 30 seconds to check**
This tool can give you a wealth of interesting information about your website in an easy to read format. It summarizes your strengths and weaknesses and provides some valuable intelligence about your overall marketing health.
Written by David Phillips, CEO and Founder of SayWhat Consulting.
