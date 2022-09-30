NextTime Software Joins UnifyCloud’s Partner Network to Enhance Customer Growth Through Accelerated Cloud Migration
UnifyCloud and NextTime Software work together to increase efficiency and productivity through digital transformation.
NextTime Software is excited to expand services even further and cut down on delivery time now that we are using CloudAtlas”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud, a cloud solutions provider and ISV providing accelerated cloud modernization and migration via its CloudAtlas platform is excited to announce its partnership with Chilean-based technology company NextTime Software, a partner focused on digital acceleration and automation of business processes through cloud solutions to increase efficiency and productivity to promote customer growth and opportunities.
— Jose Ignacio Gaete of NextTime Software
With more than seventeen years of experience delivering successful projects for its customers, NextTime Software was looking to offer new services to its existing network and create opportunities to help it grow. This search led them to UnifyCloud and the CloudAtlas platform, which will help NextTime Software reach more customers and provide data-driven analysis faster. With extensive experience in Azure, CloudAtlas helps NextTime Software towards its goal of positioning itself as a Microsoft strategic partner that is ready to deliver innovative solutions quickly. NextTime will leverage CloudAtlas for infrastructure assessments, Microsoft 365 optimization, workplace modernization and sustainability analysis. This enhanced ability to provide a wide variety of services across various solution areas positions NextTime as a key strategic partner for organizations and enabled by CloudAtlas .
“We believe CloudAtlas can help take NextTime Software to the next level. Automating previously manual processes in an already tried and tested framework allows NextTime to focus on the real value of an assessment, guiding strategy and decision-making,” says Marc Pinotti, co-founder and CEO of UnifyCloud. “This will lead to shorter project timelines allowing NextTime Software to deliver a great experience for more customers faster than ever before.”
This partnership gives NextTime Software yet another tool in their toolbelt to expand the already excellent services they deliver, accelerating the process and bringing their services to more organizations. CloudAtlas facilitates delivery of end-to-end cloud solutions from planning and strategy to migration and optimization, helping customers improve business processes, increase agility and innovation, and potentially reduce costs.
“NextTime Software has already established itself as a leader in delivering successful digital transformation solutions helping our customers build more effective business processes to support their business. We are excited to expand services even further and cut down on delivery time now that we are using CloudAtlas,” said Jose Ignacio Gaete of NextTime Software.
About UnifyCloud:
UnifyCloud was born in the cloud with the creation of the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate the modernization and migration of infrastructure, workloads, applications, and databases to the cloud. Built on Azure PaaS, CloudAtlas spans the entire cloud migration journey, assessing, migrating, and optimizing to Azure. UnifyCloud has been recognized as Microsoft Partner of the Year 2022 finalist for Migration to Azure, 2021 finalist for Modernizing Applications, 2020 winner for Solution Assessment, and is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner, Cloud Solution Provider, Azure Data PAC member, IP Cosell Partner, and previously named one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing Private Companies. For more information, contact marke@unifycloud.com or visit unifycloud.com.
About NextTime Software:
NextTime is a technology company with more than 17 years of experience focused on digital acceleration and automation of business processes, increasing the efficiency and productivity of companies. Offering a wide range of innovative solutions NextTime Software digitizes from the technical architecture to the value chain, leveraging strategic alliances to provide cloud migration services for applications and data including ERP, CRM, BPM, Digital Marketing and more. Through their quality services and client dedication, NextTime Software adapts to client needs, solution areas and challenges to be a strategic digital partner for organizations. For more information, visit www.nexttimesoftware.com.
1 OpenLogic, “The 2022 State of Open Source Report”
Blake Vanderjagt
UnifyCloud
blakev@unifycloud.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter