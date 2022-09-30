COVID-19 Daily Update 9-30-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 30, 2022, there are currently 1,233 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 10 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,416 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 46-year old male from Logan County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, a 46-year old female from Clay County, a 78-year old male from Logan County, an 81-year old male from Lincoln County, an 87-year old female from Mason County, an 80-year old female from Upshur County, a 97-year old female from Cabell County, and a 79-year old female from Harrison County.

“I urge each of you to make the choice to be up-to-date with COVID vaccines and boosters to help stop further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please remember these West Virginians and their contributions to our state.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (12), Berkeley (72), Boone (21), Braxton (6), Brooke (17), Cabell (78), Calhoun (4), Clay (1), Doddridge (2), Fayette (22), Gilmer (1), Grant (5), Greenbrier (21), Hampshire (12), Hancock (21), Hardy (9), Harrison (68), Jackson (9), Jefferson (42), Kanawha (94), Lewis (6), Lincoln (10), Logan (29), Marion (43), Marshall (17), Mason (22), McDowell (20), Mercer (53), Mineral (20), Mingo (28), Monongalia (55), Monroe (15), Morgan (7), Nicholas (19), Ohio (28), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (5), Pocahontas (8), Preston (21), Putnam (30), Raleigh (66), Randolph (9), Ritchie (3), Roane (5), Summers (11), Taylor (24), Tucker (6), Tyler (8), Upshur (15), Wayne (35), Webster (4), Wetzel (10), Wirt (0), Wood (54), Wyoming (28). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Those ages 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due, and those ages 12 years and older are recommended to get an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the

WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator

, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit

vaccines.gov

,

vaccinate.wv.gov

, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19

testing locations page

to locate COVID-19 testing near you.