GlobalCastMD Rolls Out StayCurrentMD Mobile App Improvements, Sets New Industry Standard for Medical Learning
App Connects Global Ecosystem of Healthcare Providers, Enables Better Patient Care and Promotes Healthier Communities
The roll-out of Spaces in this new StayCurrentMD app release has gained significant interest as it creates the opportunity for greater collaboration and service line efficiencies.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GlobalCastMD (GCMD), an innovative digital platform for medical knowledge, rolls out a pioneering medical learning mobile application, StayCurrentMD, offering an ecosystem for practitioners at all levels to connect, learn and share cutting-edge information—anytime, anywhere. GCMD is on a mission to set a new standard for modern medical learning with content that is always engaging, always expert, and always at your fingertips.
StayCurrentMD’s latest technical mobile app refinements provide more robust feature sets and functionality for healthcare providers to learn and share, leveraging a wide array of interactive media, including:
• Protocols
• Hospital-specific interactive guidelines
• Quality improvement processes
• Spaces, a dedicated virtual environment where a hospital or health system can showcase institution-specific information for content libraries and intra/interhospital sharing and collaboration
• Staff Directories, including filtering and grouping by collaboration Spaces
• Live streaming events
• Videocasts
• Podcasts
• Articles
• Infographics
• Discussions
Whether a user is searching for a quick answer on the go or wants to dive deep into a medical specialty topic, StayCurrentMD makes it simple for practitioners to get the answers and insight they need.
Initially launched in late 2018, StayCurrentMD was born out of Dr. Todd Ponsky's vision to promote healthier communities regardless of clinicians' geographic location or resources. StayCurrentMD has organically grown to span dozens of medical specialties and subspecialties and serves the needs of medical student learners and nursing teams to general practitioners, surgeons, and care team leaders.
StayCurrentMD's active lifetime users represent a diverse, global population with more than 73 percent of users residing outside of North America, as Europe pulls in nearly a quarter of the users, while Asia & Oceania, Central & South America, and Africa & Middle East are growing double-digit users. In 2022, StayCurrentMD has added more than 15 percent of total new users to date.
"Over the past decade, there's been an explosion of information sources to help clinicians better care for their patients. Recently, besides textbooks, this includes videos, images, and podcasts. At the same time, hospitals have generated their own protocols and guidelines for their patients. While the availability of information offers a great learning opportunity, this content is often scattered and difficult to find. StayCurrentMD helps clinicians by allowing them to aggregate the best information from any source, including their own resources, into organized collections of content. When a patient comes in with an issue, clinicians can easily access hospital guidelines, related publications, lectures, videos, and other tools using StayCurrentMD. Using StayCurrentMD's information and ever-evolving ecosystem creates the most important outcome—improved patient care," said Todd Ponsky, MD, GlobalCastMD Founder & Chief Medical Officer.
StayCurrentMD is available for free download on Google Play or the App Store, and there are premium options for sponsored content and partnership opportunities.
About GlobalCastMD
Founded in 2010, GlobalCastMD provides the world's most advanced ecosystem of medical knowledge for experts and learners across diverse specialties. Setting the standard for modern medical learning, GlobalCastMD offers doctors a digital platform to access and share cutting-edge information accessible anywhere, on any device, across any network—worldwide. With a focus on trusted content, collaboration, and intelligent curation, GlobalCastMD makes it simple for practitioners of all levels to get the answers they need and the continuing education they crave, enabling better patient care and promoting healthier communities. For more information, visit GlobalCastMD.com.
GlobalCastMD's mobile application, StayCurrentMD, provides expert, on-the-go medical information through interactive media. Download on Google Play or the App Store.
