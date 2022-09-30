oVice names Megan Reed, ex-Global Head of Learning Solutions at IBM, Chief Human Resources Officer
oVice, a Japan-based virtual office startup, appoints Megan Reed, former Global HR Executive and Head of Learning Solutions at IBM, as the company’s CHRO.
“I am truly inspired by oVice’s mission to humanize online connections. It's the piece of the hybrid and remote working puzzle that has been missing for so many.”NANAO, ISHIKAWA, JAPAN, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The announcement follows the company’s $32 million raise in Series B funding that will be allocated to increasing the company’s presence in the Western markets and attracting top talent to create innovative solutions for redesigning remote and hybrid teamwork.
— Megan Reed, oVice CHRO
With over 25 years of experience designing and leading international teams, Megan Reed will focus on building a unified and scalable talent management strategy at oVice and assist in aligning teams towards a common vision - revolutionizing remote and hybrid work through technology.
Her work at oVice will follow and expand on the foundations of collaborative leadership and the growth mindset she applied during her tenure as the Global HR Executive and Global Head of Learning Solutions at IBM.
Megan Reed has an impressive background in managing and aligning global talent: she has successfully built and scaled teams in Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, France, Turkey, the USA, India, and the Middle East.
That experience and a proven track record will be instrumental in building a growth-oriented, resilient team at oVice - a startup with a global workforce distributed across Japan, South Korea, the United States, Australia, and other countries.
Commenting on her appointment, Reed said: “I am truly inspired by oVice’s mission to humanize online connections. It's the piece of the hybrid and remote working puzzle that has been missing for so many.
Having had the unique privilege of leading global, remote teams (with IBM) long before the pandemic, I’ve experienced firsthand the technology growing from conference calls and desktop messaging to now enabling our contemporary ways of work. The innovation at oVice is outstanding - it delivers a platform that reduces friction between remote and non-remote working environments.
It creates the foundation for the ultimate win-win-win; great employee experiences driving outstanding client experiences leading to commercial success! As a passionate business and people leader, I am thrilled to be able to leverage this platform to bring the best of the “people” elements from the physical office, into remote and hybrid workspaces.”
For the startup, bringing in an experienced and versatile CHRO is a strategic decision that will help oVice access top-tier human resources to support its rapid growth.
In 2 years following its release, the company's flagship product - a customizable virtual office platform - has over 60,000 daily active users and more than 30,000 active spaces.
As oVice aims to solidify its position as the highest-growing SaaS in Japan and increase brand awareness overseas, the startup aims to continue attracting top performers in software engineering, product development, marketing, and other areas.
The appointment of a best-in-class Chief Human Resources Officer shows the company’s commitment to building a global talent infrastructure and focus on employee experience.
The human resources strategy designed and implemented by Megan Reed and other executive leaders will help promote the company’s mission: creating solutions that transform hybrid and remote workplaces by eliminating communication barriers and bringing siloed teams together in a common space.
About oVice
oVice is a platform that supports teams with customizable virtual spaces for remote and hybrid work.
The company brings leaders and teams together in a shared digital workplace, reducing friction in communication, facilitating employee onboarding, and creating opportunities for networking and collaboration.
oVice was released in 2020. As of 2022, the company has raised around $45 million in VC funding and has over 2,200 adopters worldwide.
For media inquiries, reach us at media@ovice.co
Nadia Vashkovska
oVice
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn