oVice, virtual space provider, creates an ecosystem for R3i Ventures, VC and advisory firm, to empower female leaders
oVice, virtual space provider, partnered with R3i Ventures, innovation advisory firm, to build a space that connects governments, academics, and founders.
“We are excited to partner with R3i Ventures and assist in promoting innovation, as well as bridging the gender gap among startup founders.”NANAO, ISHIKAWA, JAPAN, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- oVice, a virtual space provider, announces a partnership with R3i Ventures, an innovation advisory firm. The company will build a virtual space that connects governments, academics, and founders. Through the partnership, R3i Ventures aims to further increase the accessibility of its international projects and unite leaders, innovators, and researchers to address climate, gender, and economical development challenges.
— Sae Hyung Jung, CEO of oVIce
Since 2020, R3i Ventures has been consistently hosting online and hybrid events as part of its accelerator program.
The company’s flagship initiatives - Beyond the Billion: a consortium committed to investing $1 billion in women founders, and SheLovesTech: the world’s largest startup competition for female leaders - heavily contribute to supporting, financing, and nurturing female-led tech projects.
The move to a virtual easily accessible ecosystem shows a strong commitment to inclusivity and sustainability in R3i’s projects. On the one hand, the partnership with oVice, a resource-efficient virtual office space platform, helps the company minimize its digital carbon footprint. At the same time, setting up an online space promotes and facilitates communication between founders, investors, or government representatives across the world.
Commenting on the partnership, Leesa Soulodre, R3i’s Founding General Partner, said “R3i metaverse is designed to break down barriers for women and minorities in accessing social, commercial and intellectual capital, delivering accelerated growth and scale for their enterprises, and accelerated markups and returns for our fund”.
oVice, a Japan-based virtual office space provider, views the partnership with R3i Ventures as an opportunity to fulfill the startup’s organizational mission: bringing the ease, convenience, and immediacy of in-person communication to remote-first initiatives.
As the company strives to help leaders, event managers, and educators, eliminate the disconnect and isolation associated with remote interactions, partnering with R3i Ventures is an opportunity to implement these ideas in an ecosystem with a global impact.
R3i Ventures joined forces with oVice to create a space where startup founders, public, and private sector representatives can come to network, learn, and collaborate. The platform will seamlessly support events, enable group training sessions, and fuel effortless one-on-one interactions among event, boot camp, and accelerator program participants.
Commenting on the joint initiative, Sae Hyung Jung, CEO of oVice, said: “We are excited to partner with R3i Ventures and assist in promoting innovation, as well as bridging the gender gap among startup founders. Supporting creative projects and leveling the playing field in access to work opportunities and knowledge has been at the heart of oVice since the inception of the platform.
Considering the success R3i Ventures has achieved in advocating for these values, we are honored to partner with them on building a virtual space accessible to founders and investors”.
The first event hosted in oVice was the boot camp for the Japan round of the R3i-backed She Loves Tech Global Competition.
From now on, virtual spaces will be used to host other competition rounds in Japan, Korea, Northern, Western, and Southern Europe, as well as R3i’s future online and hybrid initiatives.
About R3i
R3i Ventures is a cross-border DeepTech and MedTech innovation advisory, working with governments, academia, and industries on joint research, and economic and ecosystem development. The company accelerates impact by introducing new policies and fostering innovation.
About oVice
oVice is a virtual space provider for remote offices, online events, and global communities. The company supports over 2,200 organizations worldwide with customizable virtual ecosystems for learning, collaboration, and networking.
For press inquiries, contact media@ovice.co
Nadia Vashkovska
oVice
media@ovice.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn