oVice, Japanese virtual office startup, names Hajime Tamura, former General Manager at Asana as COO

oVice, a Japan-based startup supporting teams with virtual office spaces, announces that Hajime Tamura, former General Manager at Asana, joins as COO.
I believe that people who work in oVice will be able to interact and collaborate with each other as if they are sharing the same space, without being separated by the environment they work in”NANAO, ISHIKAWA, JAPAN, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hajime Tamura brings over 30 years of experience in business and product management in enterprise to a rapidly growing startup that recently closed its $32 million (4.5 billion yen) Series B investment round.
— Hajime Tamura, COO of oVice
Tamura has successfully led product launch and globalization efforts at Microsoft, IBM, SAP, and other international conglomerates. Throughout his career, he helped build and scale product teams, create market expansion strategies, and rally talent to drive long-term growth.
Before joining oVice, Hajime Tamura worked as a General Manager at Asana Japan, a leading work management platform for teams. There, he helped develop the company’s multi-year vision for the future of work and designed product growth strategies.
During his career in large-scale organizations, Hajime Tamura has consistently shown an outstanding track record of building long-term growth strategies and fueling rapid market expansion.
He is now bringing that knowledge and experience to an ambitious early-stage startup that will help the company propel its rapid growth in Japan - over $6 million in ARR (700 million yen) - worldwide.
At oVice, Tamura will focus on strengthening the company’s stance as the driving force of work transformation in Japan and worldwide. He will help design and bring new hybrid work solutions to market, create new ways to interact with organizations, and develop meaningful partnerships with other actors in the space.
“oVice is a service that has been on my personal radar because of its ability to create a hybrid workplace that seamlessly blends remote and office work. I am honored and excited to be appointed the COO of oVice.
I believe that all people who work in oVice will be able to interact, help each other, and collaborate with each other as if they are sharing the same space, without being separated by the environment they work in. Through such engagement between teams, as well as between companies, we hope to create a "new way of working" that contributes to the growth of individuals and organizations.”
Naming Tamura the company’s COO signals the company’s commitment to long-term growth, large-scale market expansion, and sustainable operations. Strengthening organizational culture is one of the main priorities for oVice, whose CEO plans to use the newly raised funds for product and market expansion.
About oVice
oVice is a Japanese startup that streamlines collaboration in hybrid and remote teams through innovative technology. It supports team leaders with customizable virtual spaces for offices, team-building, and industry events, as well as employee training.
Since its launch in 2020, oVice has raised over $45 million in investment capital and has over 2,200 virtual office space adopters worldwide.
oVice allows team leaders to fully experience the features of the platform by visiting the tour space open to visitors 24/7.
