Gov. Pritzker Appoints Nora Daley to Serve as Chair of the Illinois Arts Council

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, September 29 - Governor JB Pritzker announced Nora Daley as the new Chair of the Illinois Arts Council. She replaces interim chair Rhoda Pierce, who will remain on the board and continue to serve as Vice Chair.





"I'm delighted to appoint Nora Daley as Chair of the Illinois Arts Council," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Nora has devoted her life to educating others about the wonders of art and culture. Her vast experience and commitment to the arts will serve our state well as she takes on the responsibilities as the next Chair of this vital council."





"The arts serve as a crucial component in the lives of every Illinoisan," said. Nora Daley. "I am thankful to Governor Pritzker for this appointment and I look forward to partnering with him in enacting creative measures to continue our steadfast support for artists and the sector in Illinois."





In addition to her role as chair, Daley serves on the board and executive committee of After School Matters and Steppenwolf Theatre Company. Daley also serves as the Vice Chair of the Terra Foundation for American Art and is the former chair of the City of Chicago Cultural Advisory Council. She received a B.A. in Art History from Fairfield University and lives in Chicago with her husband and three children.





The Illinois Arts Council Agency promotes participation in the arts through a variety of grants and services, primarily geared to support Illinois' arts sector, advance arts education, foster creativity and support working artists.



