Newborn Screening Market to Hit USD 1.76 Billion with Detailed Insights & Competitive Landscape by 2029
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Intelligent Hearing Systems Corp.
PerkinElmer Inc.
Natus Medical Incorporated
Trivitron Healthcare
Baebies, Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Danahar
Hill-Rom Services Inc
Interacoustics A/S
Masimo
Key Market Analysis and Insights:
The newborn screening market was valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.76 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The "immunoassays and enzymatic assays" accounts for the largest technology segment in the newborn screening market within the forecasted period owing to wide usage of these assays to screen for disorders in newborns. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Global Newborn Screening Market Scope:-
The newborn screening market is segmented on the basis of test type, product type, technology, disease type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Test Type
Dried Blood Spot Test
Hearing Screen Test
Critical Congenital Heart Diseases (CCHD) Test
On the basis of test type, the newborn screening market is segmented into dried blood spot test, hearing screen test and critical congenital heart diseases (CCHD) test.
Product Type
Instruments
Reagents
Assay Kits
On the basis of product type, the newborn screening market is segmented into instruments, reagents and assay kits.
Technology
Tandem Mass Spectrometry
Hearing Screen Technology
Pulse Oximetry Screening Technology
Immunoassays and Enzymatic Assays
Electrophoresis
DNA-Based Assays
Disease Type
Critical Congenital Heart Diseases
Newborn Hearing Loss
Sickle Cell Disease
Phenylketonuria (PKU)
Cystic Fibrosis (CF)
Maple Syrup Urine Disease
Others
On the basis of disease type, the newborn screening market is segmented into critical congenital heart diseases, newborn hearing loss, sickle cell disease, phenylketonuria (PKU), cystic fibrosis (CF), maple syrup urine disease and others.
End User
Hospital
Paediatric Clinics
Clinics
On the basis of end user, the newborn screening market is bifurcated into hospital, paediatric clinics and clinics.
Post Covid-19 Impact on Newborn Screening Market:
The healthcare sector largely industry impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. Imposition of the lockdown and social distancing restrictions by the government in travel, public gatherings, business operations, and shelter-in-place orders to curb the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, led to limited or non-availability of medical facilities/treatment centers and also halt in various operations, reduced demand and supply chain disruptions, limiting the healthcare sector's expansion.
COVID-19 has had a minimal impact on the newborn screening business, and the market was still growing steadily. The market growth was still substantially rising because of newborns' illness cases. Legislation in key markets has already stressed the importance of newborn screening, with strict measures in place to monitor newborn health and protect babies from disorders like COVID-19. Many screening laboratories and government organizations educate parents about their children's health. A huge increase in diseases necessitated a large number of screening systems, propelling the fledgling screening business forward.
Newborn Screening Market, By Region:
Global Newborn Screening market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Newborn Screening market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Newborn Screening market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.
Table of Contents –
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Overview of Global Newborn Screening Market
1.4 Currency and Pricing
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Markets Covered
2 Market Segmentation
2.1 Markets Covered
2.2 Geographical Scope
2.3 Years Considered For the Study
2.4 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model
2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders
2.6 Multivariate Modelling
2.7 Type Lifeline Curve
2.8 DBMR Market Position Grid
2.9 Vendor Share Analysis
2.1 Market End User Coverage Grid
2.11 Secondary Sources
2.12 Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Global Newborn Screening Market: Regulations
6 Global Newborn Screening Market: Pipeline Analysis
7 Market Overview
Key Questions Covered in the Newborn Screening Market Report
