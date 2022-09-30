Vantage Circle Addressed Total Reward Strategy on a Webcast With Kaustubh Sonalkar

Vantage Circle hosted its third episode of Vantage Point, India hosted by renowned author and business strategist Kaustubh Sonalkar on 30th September 2022.

With this episode hosted by Kaustubh, we try to understand how to establish a differentiated Total Rewards portfolio using the industry best practices.” — Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle

In this episode, Kaustubh talked about “Creating an all-encompassing holistic Total Rewards strategy that can engage today’s diverse and dynamic workforce” with the guest speakers. He discussed with thought leaders, industry experts, and HRs of the HR world on how to establish a differentiated total rewards portfolio using the industry best practices to engage today’s diverse and dynamic workforce.

The guests for the third episode included, Priya Chakravarty, Head HR Excellence at Essar, Saumya Mondal, Vice President Human Resource at AAK and Sumit Neogi, HR Director at The Lubrizon Corporation.

This episode highlighted the following points:

- Where should HR leaders start when they perceive an opportunity to rethink their Total Rewards strategy?

- Depending on your workforce and rewards strategy, how may your D&I initiatives be successful or unsuccessful?

- How have Total Rewards grown recently, and what’s next in the industry?

In the session, Saumya discussed moonlighting and how an organization can tackle it by understanding the importance of employee engagement beyond the 8 hours of work schedule and that employees want to be heard and acknowledged. Sumit and Priya discussed talent pool management, ensuring that the employees are enjoying what they are doing and making sure that their employees are physically and mentally fit and addressing employee burnout.

Kaustubh Sonalkar is a business strategist, out-of-the-box thinker, and proponent of women empowerment and transgender inclusion. As a leader, Kaustubh designs proactive, globally actionable policies with a technology-first approach. Building organizations from the ground up has given him experience in HR, digitization, branding, PR, communications, technology, strategy, and M&A.



According to Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, “ We, at Vantage Circle, understand the pressure employers go through to strategically invest in Total Rewards programs to maximize their human and financial returns. With this episode hosted by Kaustubh, we try to understand how to establish a differentiated Total Rewards portfolio using the industry best practices.”

