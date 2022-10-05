Solifi named top 10 banking tech solution provider by MyTechMag

Technology that unleashes potential

2022 vendor ranking recognizes the world’s leading technology providers in the banking industry

BONNYBRIDGE, MINNESOTA, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi™, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced MyTechMag named Solifi as one of the world’s top 10 banking technology solution providers in 2022. Solifi was recognized for its innovative fintech solutions built on the company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based open finance platform.

“We are honored to receive recognition as one of the world’s top 10 banking technology solution providers,” says David Hamilton, CEO of Solifi. “We have invested in building a platform that is open to connect leading third-party solutions, creating a seamless digital customer experience for secured finance firms. Our SaaS solutions provide the tools and data insights to manage risk and increase efficiencies, which are critical to our customers’ success. We share this recognition with our customers as they are the ones who inspire our innovation.”

According to MyTechMag, the future of banking is focused on providing services in the way consumers and businesses expect. “Banks rely on partnering with reputable financial technology solution providers, like Solifi, to streamline processes, and leverage their expertise in risk mitigation, automated workflows, APIs such as digital signatures, and data insights,” says A. Sagar, editor of MyTechMag. “As digital transformation and the market continues to evolve – and the world becomes smaller – it’s imperative for banking organizations to partner with a global fintech provider they can trust enterprise-wide.”

About Solifi

Solifi is a leading global organization delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.