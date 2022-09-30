Prepare for Power Outages. - Hurricane Ian Impact Knocks Some Florida Counties "Off The Grid"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hurricane Ian intensified rapidly for the second time in its storm cycle hours before making landfall in Florida Wednesday as it left widespread damage from significant flooding, powerful winds, and high storm surge. The tracking service poweroutage.us estimated that at least 2.6 million Florida residents were without power, and Florida Power and Light said those in Ian’s path should brace for days without electricity. ReadyWise, the leaders in emergency preparedness, want to remind people of the importance of having a backup generator amongst your emergency supplies, along with a family plan on what to do if disaster strikes. ReadyWise offers Hurricane Bundles with everything you need, from power, non-perishable food, water filtration, and bug-out bags.
"Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic winds will mean parts of our system will need to be rebuilt – not restored. Be prepared for widespread, extended outages as we are assessing the damage. We are already at work restoring power where we can do so safely," Florida Power & Light said.
ReadyWise offers a Generator and Solar Power Bundle. The portable power supply has a compact design with a rigid structure for rugged environmental protection. With high power/energy, you can keep your electrical devices, appliances, lights, and more going for longer. Along with extra batteries, ReadyWise recommends having a Multi-Functional Survival Flashlight.
We can already see the devastating destruction that Hurricane Fiona left behind, as many residents in Puerto Rico remain without power for over a week. Director Deane Criswell also warned of dangers after the storm. Keep off the roads, stay out of floodwaters, and avoid fallen power lines.
“Once the storm passes and individuals go out into this water, the water is still dangerous … It’s still going to be moving rapidly. It’s still going to have debris in it. It’s still going to have downed power lines in it. So there’s so many different dangers after the storm passes that also contribute to some of the indirect fatalities that we see after a storm,” she said.
Download the FEMA app to get real-time weather alerts. After a storm, you will most likely be directed to shelter in place by local officials due to damage after the storm. FEMA recommends that you have at least 72 hours' worth of food and water stored for each person in your family. As leaders in preparedness, we recommend at least a one-month supply for each family member. Shop our Hurricane Essentials Sale, including our two complete hurricane bundles, the Everything You Need Hurricane Bundle and the Hurricane Bundle pictured below.
Get prepared and support Team Rubicon in disaster relief for Hurricane Ian. Team Rubicon volunteers are back in the field, helping those affected and those in the path of Ian. From now through October 7, 2022, ReadyWise will donate 15% of proceeds from our 72 Hour Hurricane Kits directly to their Disaster Response Fund. Help us fuel their mission!
About ReadyWise
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, ReadyWise is a provider of freeze-dried and dehydrated foods for emergency preparedness, everyday consumption, outdoor activities. The Company was founded in 2008 and has over 175 employees. More information on ReadyWise can be found on the firm’s website www.readywise.com.
Tim Lawlor
