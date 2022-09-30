Ethan Sak Releases Debut Album “BLUE”

Share This Article

Ethan Sak - "BLUE" - Photo By: Dani Thompson Ethan Sak - "BLUE" - Photo By: Dani Thompson Ethan Sak - "BLUE" Album Art

Today, Ethan Sak released his highly anticipated debut album "BLUE," on all digital streaming platforms.

My goal is absolutely to not glorify suicide, but to put the reality of the emotions that lead to such a decision in the forefront of a listening experience.” — Ethan Sak