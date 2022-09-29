Submit Release
Learn the basic functions of guns at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City Oct. 18

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to get familiar with different gun types and their functions at an event at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City. This event will be held on Oct. 18 from 5:30-9 p.m.

This event is a basic course for new and novice hunters and shooters to become comfortable with the basic functions and operations of handguns, shotguns, and rifles. Personal firearms may be brought to the event, but they must be unloaded and cased when entering the building. Please note that no ammunition is allowed in the building.

This event is designed for people ages fourteen and older, and prior registration is required. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pw. Questions about this event can be directed to the instructor, Rob Garver, at rob.garver@mdc.mo.gov.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

