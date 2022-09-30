CompanionLink Launches New Outlook Sync for monday sales CRM
Sync any monday.com board with Outlook Contacts or Google Contacts. Sync any monday.com board with DejaCloud and DejaOffice on Android and iPhone.PORTLAND, OR, USA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink Software, the long-time leading maker of PC-based Sync Products, launches a new Sync Driver for monday sales CRM. This will allow integration from monday sales CRM to PC Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft 365, Google, iCloud, iPhone, Android and DejaOffice. CompanionLink offers a perpetual software license that supports USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cloud, Google, and Outlook Sync.
“monday sales CRM has super powerful sharing capabilities, but what they lack is affordable integration partners,” says Mary Lyons, director of marketing. “At CompanionLink, we are happy to provide this integration for a low, one-time price.”
The new Driver for CompanionLink synchronizes monday sales CRM to Outlook. All types of Outlook folders, POP3, IMAP, and Exchange folder types, are supported by CompanionLink. This new release allows users to sync any monday.com board with Outlook and Google contacts, as well as DejaCloud and DejaOffice on iPhone and Android.
Compared to competing products, CompanionLink is adaptable, inexpensive, and trustworthy. CompanionLink offers automatic two-way sync to monday sales CRM and setup takes only a few minutes. Unlike other companies, CompanionLink can support any version of Microsoft 365 or Outlook. CompanionLink synchronizes web-based data quickly - usually within a few minutes. When updating Outlook, new records will be visible on monday.com in seconds.
To keep their smartphone Contacts and Calendar up to date, thousands of consumers rely on this software every day. The sole provider of Outlook Sync with affordable costs, simple setup, portable licenses, and US-based telephone technical assistance is still CompanionLink. CompanionLink prioritizes the security of customer data and makes sure to handle it in the most secure way possible.
CompanionLink Professional is sold as a perpetual license for $149.95 per user one-time charge or as a subscription for $28.95 per user, billed once every three months.
CompanionLink products are also available with an optional $69 RunStart one-time setup or a $149 yearly Premium Support package. Both services allow a technician to remotely log into the user’s computer and configure it to their specifications. CompanionLink is simple to set up and use. In less than an hour, a typical setup and import of 5000 contacts and a five-user calendar may be completed.
About CompanionLink Software
CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data synchronization solutions for mobile phones and CRM software and services. They also develop a business-class CRM app called DejaOffice® for Windows, Android™, iPhone®, and iPad® devices. For 35 years, CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit www.companionlink.com.
Wayland Bruns
CompanionLink Software, Inc.
(503)243-3400
email us here
