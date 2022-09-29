Replace Your University to Expand Sales Department After Exponential Growth in 2022
After a meteoric rise RYU is expanding the sales team to manage the increase of leadsMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Replace Your University is in the process of expanding their sales team after increasing sales exponentially in 2022. After the demand continues to mount for their financial education services, expansion is required to continue to properly service the leads going into 2023 and beyond. This aligns with the company’s goal of providing exceptional service to their clients.
Replace Your University started in 2014 when Michael Lush used an ingenious strategy to accelerate the payoff of his mortgage in 3.5 years resulting in eventually sharing the strategy with others by publishing a book called “Replace Your Mortgage”. Since then, the company has grown exponentially primarily due to the incredible success clients consistently achieve (especially since most new clients come as referrals of previous clients). Recently, the company was highlighted in LA Newswire as a top young company helping homeowners.
As a result of recent marketing and lead generation, the influx of leads has multiplied resulting in the RYU executive team to accelerate growth plans and begin expanding the sales team to keep pace with the growth. The expansion is currently underway and will provide an additional buffer to the workflow soon.
The company is currently recruiting sales team members with a strong work ethic and client-centric focus. Most of the current sales team were previous clients who wanted to become part of this dynamic company after seeing the results first-hand. The sales team works remotely, and the process has been optimized to commensurate with the post-covid remote work trend.
One of the main reasons the executive team of RYU believes they have achieved remarkable growth is due to their commitment to overdelivering for clients. The COO of Replace Your University, Matt Workman, recently stated this about how they go overboard when it comes to client satisfaction, “Really what we're doing is we are trying to service people to show them that there are things out there you can do better and different. I would say on average, as far as refunds go, maybe one to two per month is what we have (which is unheard of in this industry) and a lot of those are due to the person who doesn't qualify. We walk people through a process to make sure it’s going to work for them and if for whatever reason they can’t qualify we just refund them.”
Replace Your University has hit a significant milestone this year with multiple new programs achieving remarkable success and increasing their client base. RYU is quickly becoming the defacto leader in the industry and is on track to become a household name in the next couple of years.
