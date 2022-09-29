Amusement Expo International (AEI) Welcomes BCA Expo as New Colocation Partner in 2023
Premier billiards and home leisure show further bolsters AEI’s expansive entertainment-focused annual expo
With the opportunity to showcase our billiard and home leisure products to a larger audience, we are thrilled to partner with AEI.”CRYSTAL LAKE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amusement Expo International (AEI) is excited to announce a major expansion of the core categories represented on its exhibit floor and educational program when the Billiard & Home Leisure
— Shane Bouchard, BCA Chairman
Expo (BCA Expo) makes its debut as a new member of AEI’s colocation family in 2023.
For the past 40 years, the BCA Expo has served as the premier show for everything from billiards to barstools, cues to casual furniture, Ping Pong to shuffleboard, and much more. Owned and operated by the Billiard Congress of America (BCA), the annual BCA Expo will unite with AEI for the first time during its March 27-30, 2023, event at the Las Vegas Convention Center. “The BCA Expo is a perfect fit for AEI,” said Jeff Blair, AAMA President. “The products will complement our existing exhibit floor, and the BCA and other special show features will only enhance the overall experience for our customers.”
“AEI attendees are entrepreneurial, always on the lookout for new opportunities and ways to diversify their business portfolio,” said Tim Zahn, AMOA President. “We’re excited to add BCA Expo to the AEI colocation family. With the addition of BCA, attendees already operating retail locations will have the opportunity to get even more business done while in Vegas. The expanded exhibit hall provides new opportunities for everyone." The addition of billiard and leisure sports products significantly expands AEI’s offerings under one roof. Originally created as an event for buyers and sellers of amusement, music and games—the coin-op business—AEI has broadened its reach in recent years via colocations and alliances with related industry segments including Family Entertainment Centers (FEC); Bulk Vending; Laser Tag; Virtual Reality, Foundations Entertainment University, and now Billiard and Leisure Sports. Simultaneously, AEI has put greater emphasis on the development of a top-quality educational program for attendees and exhibitors. “With the increased demand on our dealers for advance planning and purchasing, combined with the opportunity to showcase our billiard and home leisure products to a larger audience of potential dealers, we are thrilled to partner with the AAMA, AMOA and its other partners for the Amusement Expo,” said Shane Bouchard, BCA Chairman. “We are also excited that the Amusement Expo allows our industry event to remain in Las Vegas, the most consistently successful host city for the BCA Expo.” AEI is co-owned by a pair of industry trade associations: the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) coin-op.org and the Amusement and Music Operators Association (AMOA) amoa.com. The BCA Expo is owned by the Billiard Congress of America (BCA) bca-pool.com.
ABOUT AAMA:
The American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) is an international, not-for-profit 501(c)6 trade organization representing the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and location owner/operators for the coin-operated
amusement industry. Their mission is to preserve, protect and promote our industry through legislative advocacy, education, events, networking, and member programs.
ABOUT AMOA:
The Amusement and Music Operators Association (AMOA) is a national not for-profit 501(c)6 trade association. For 75 years, AMOA has been the voice of, and advocate for, those individuals and companies engaged in the
currency-activated amusement, vending, music and family entertainment equipment business.
ABOUT BCA:
Founded in 1948, the Billiard Congress of America is a non-profit trade organization dedicated to growing a united, prosperous, and highly regarded billiard and leisure sports industry. The Billiard Congress of America seeks to
enhance the success of its members and promote the game of billiards and leisure sports though educational, marketing, and promotional efforts, annual industry trade shows and other programs designed to encourage billiards and leisure sports as a lifestyle.
Event Management:
For more information or to register for the 2023 AEI contact Event Manager Brian Glasgow at 708-226-1300 or brian@wtglasgow.com or visit the show’s official website: AmusementExpo.org. BCA Expo exhibitors and attendees are encouraged to visit BCAExpo.com or call 303.243.5070 x22 for additional details on the 2023 Amusement Expo.
Jean Marie Saidler
JMS Marketing, Inc.
+1 815-893-8714
email us here