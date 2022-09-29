Tennessee Honored for Technology, Innovation

NASHVILLE – Tennessee’s technology solutions and innovation are cited today in honors from the Center for Digital States, which works to help modernize and improve state and local governments. Tennessee received a grade of A-minus in the center’s 2022 Digital States Survey. The Strategic Technology Solutions division in the Department of Finance & Administration provides centralized technology services to state departments.

“Governor Bill Lee’s focus on technology is clear in the companies we’ve worked to bring to the state, and in preparing the future workforce for tech jobs, so it’s only natural we’d want to excel in technology for serving Tennesseans,” F&A Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “I’m very proud to work with the leadership and employees at STS as they stretch to provide the best services and anticipate tomorrow’s tech needs.”

The survey says a grade of A-minus reflects a state demonstrating “very strong innovation and high performing solutions with verifiable impact.” The ranking cited Tennessee’s excellent practices in all aspects of operations, governance and administration.

Further, in the Center’s category awards, Tennessee received 2nd place for “exemplary work in Data Enablement which recognizes that the state’s data governance processes are established to ensure quality, privacy protection, and trusted data access to improve constituent outcomes.”

The award will be presented at the Digital States Survey awards celebration October 9 in Louisville, Kentucky during the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) annual meeting.

STS serves as the central information technology service bureau to state departments and commissions, providing planning, resources, execution and coordination in managing information systems needs.

The Center for Digital States is part of the Center for Digital Government, a national research and advisory institute on information technology policies and best practices in state and local government. The Digital States Survey serves as a benchmarking tool for state leaders, assessing how states apply technologies to better serve constituents.