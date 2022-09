President of the Republic of Rwanda His Excellency Paul Kagame will make a Working Visit to Singapore on 30 September 2022.

President Kagame will call on President Halimah Yacob and meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. He will also deliver the Majulah Lecture at the Nanyang Technological University.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

29 SEPTEMBER 2022