External merchandise trade statistics for August 2022

MACAU, September 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total merchandise export amounted to MOP1.37 billion in August 2022, up by 28.3% year-on-year. Value of re-exports (MOP1.16 billion) grew by 31.0%, of which re-exports of Travel goods & handbags and Footwear surged by 157.6% and 102.3% respectively while those of Machines, apparatus & parts dropped by 47.5%. Value of domestic exports (MOP202 million) rose by 14.7%, of which domestic exports of Pharmaceutical products & organic chemicals soared by 116.1% while those of Copper & articles thereof declined by 10.0%. Meanwhile, total merchandise import went down by 4.4% year-on-year to MOP11.66 billion; imports of Mobile phones, Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products and Perfumes decreased by 58.0%, 32.6% and 29.8% respectively, whereas imports of Gold jewellery, Food & beverages and Watches expanded by 60.7%, 29.1% and 19.5% respectively. Merchandise trade deficit in August 2022 totalled MOP10.29 billion.

From January to August this year, total value of merchandise export increased by 3.0% year-on-year to MOP9.13 billion, of which value of re-exports (MOP7.75 billion) and domestic exports (MOP1.39 billion) went up by 2.0% and 9.3% respectively. Total value of merchandise import dropped by 11.0% year-on-year to MOP90.00 billion. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP80.87 billion for the first eight months of 2022, down by MOP11.34 billion from MOP92.21 billion a year earlier.

Analysed by destination, merchandise export to Hong Kong (MOP7.00 billion), the USA (MOP468 million) and the EU (MOP133 million) showed respective year-on-year growth of 13.5%, 4.0% and 6.8% from January to August 2022. Meanwhile, exports to mainland China decreased by 36.9% year-on-year to MOP866 million, of which exports to the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP807 million) fell by 34.5%. Exports to the Belt and Road Countries (MOP263 million) grew by 26.1%, while exports to the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP1 million) slid by 70.1%. Exports of Textiles & garments went up by 26.9% year-on-year to MOP1.29 billion, while exports of Non-textiles dropped by 0.1% to MOP7.84 billion.

By place of origin, merchandise import from the EU (MOP30.56 billion) and mainland China (MOP27.08 billion) in the first eight months of 2022 decreased by 3.3% and 18.9% respectively year-on-year. Imports from the Belt and Road Countries (MOP16.33 billion) fell by 0.3%, while imports from the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP620 million) increased by 36.2%. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise import from Hong Kong (MOP75.79 billion) slid by 12.8% year-on-year. Imports from mainland China grew by 1.8% to MOP11.09 billion, with imports from the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP10.87 billion) rising by 2.2%. Imports of Consumer goods went down by 7.5% to MOP65.98 billion, of which imports of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products (MOP13.20 billion) and Watches (MOP6.54 billion) declined by 19.6% and 19.8% respectively; yet, imports of Food & beverages (MOP11.63 billion) rose by 24.6%. Imports of Fuels & lubricants (MOP4.16 billion) went up by 3.9%, whereas imports of Mobile phones (MOP7.58 billion) and Construction materials (MOP1.87 billion) dipped by 44.5% and 9.4% respectively.

External merchandise trade totalled MOP99.14 billion from January to August 2022, down by 9.8% compared with MOP109.94 billion a year earlier.