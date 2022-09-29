Market for Additive Manufacturing Grows Despite Macroeconomic Headwinds
ARC Advisory Group
ARC’s new report on additive manufacturing shows that the AM ecosystem has reached a pivotal point of opportunity.
Additive manufacturing continues to evolve from prototyping or proof-of-concept to serialized parts production. 2021 demonstrated this continued shift in mindset.”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Additive Manufacturing (AM), often referred to as 3D printing, is defined as a manufacturing process that creates a three-dimensional object by adding layer upon layer of material. This contrasts with traditional subtractive manufacturing. ARC’s new market research report on additive manufacturing shows that the AM ecosystem has reached a pivotal point of opportunity with the crisscrossing of macroeconomic headwinds and the advancement of technologies. Users and solution providers in this space are cognizant of the benefits of additive manufacturing on the digital transformation journey. The intersection of 3D printer innovation, software advances, and material creation combined with the supply chain shortages of the pandemic are shining new light on industrialized additive manufacturing. As part of a broader digital transformation strategy, additive manufacturing is part of the solution for disrupted supply chains, operational efficiencies, and new product development.
— Daniel Keyser, Analyst
"Additive manufacturing continues to evolve from prototyping or proof-of-concept to serialized parts production. 2021 demonstrated this continued shift in mindset from utilizing additive manufacturing as an R&D system to a parts production platform, with companies demonstrating the ability to manufacture through numerous use cases across diverse industries. Sustainability has become an increasingly important business concern to combat the ongoing climate crisis. Additive manufacturing gives buyers flexible manufacturing options and the ability to reduce complexity by making more efficient parts, which shortens supply chains and allows for reduced energy and material costs versus traditional manufacturing methods," according to Daniel Keyser Analyst and key author of ARC's Additive Manufacturing Systems Market Research Report.
Market Trends
In addition to providing detailed competitive market share data, the report also addresses key market trends as follows:
General Market trends
Hardware
Services
Software
Leading Suppliers to the Additive Manufacturing Machinery Market Identified
About the Additive Manufacturing Systems Research
https://www.arcweb.com/market-studies/additive-manufacturing
The Additive Manufacturing Systems report explores the current and future market performance and related technology and business trends and identifies leading technology suppliers. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts and up to 1 year of historical analysis segmented by Sales Channel, World Region, Industry, Customer Type, and Printing Technology.
This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organizations. These include:
Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel Power Pivot)A standard Workbook includes the base year market data and a five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
Available with up to 1 year of historical analysis.
Concise Market Analysis Report (PDF)
This wide-screen presentation format makes it much easier to find detailed information on a market. This new format provides executives, business unit managers, and other authorized users with immediate access to in-depth market analysis, including analysis associated with every market data chart and figure. Included is an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, five-year market forecast, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with a comprehensive set of charts with associated analysis.
Laurence OBrien
ARC Advisory Group
+1 781-471-1000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn