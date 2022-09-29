Demand for Clean, Reliable, and Continuous Power Supply Drives the Industrial UPS Market
ARC’s new research report on the industrial UPS market shows continued growth in the market.
Power quality and availability will not be able to keep up with the rise of industrial production. A manufacturing strategy that can withstand grid outages will become increasingly important.”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC’s new research report on the industrial UPS market shows continued growth in the market. Emerging countries are aiming for high economic growth. Their demand for reliable and clean power is rising rapidly in both commercial and industrial sectors. Power failures are frequent, so every business should review its contingency and emergency power plans. This is where the UPS comes in. A UPS provides stored power, usually from batteries, but also from flywheel systems. UPSs provide protection from input power interruptions and provide short-term power in the event of a power failure. Installing a suitable UPS is a proactive and cost-effective decision. It helps ensure profitability and employee productivity during any type of power disruption. Doing so also avoids lengthy recovery periods and the need to re-input data.
— Siddhartha Maiti, Analyst
"Industrial facilities cannot afford to have intermittent operations owing to power outages or poor power quality. Power quality and availability from the power grid will not be able to keep up with the rise of industrial production in developing and emerging countries. Adopting a manufacturing strategy that can withstand grid outages will become increasingly important. Industrial UPS solutions will become critical in all aspects of industrial production in these countries if they want to compete on a global scale," according to Siddhartha Maiti Market Analyst and key author of ARC's Industrial UPS Market Research Report.
Market Trends
In addition to providing detailed competitive market share data, the report also addresses key market trends as follows:
Convergence of IT and OT
Decentralized Static Bypass Switches and Controls
Increased Investment in Digital Twins, AI, and IoT
Industrial 5G
Intelligent UPS System
Leading Suppliers to the Industrial UPS Market Identified
In addition to providing specific market data and industry trends, this ARC market research also identifies and positions the leading suppliers to this market and provides and summarizes their relevant offerings. An alphabetical list of key suppliers covered in this analysis includes Ametek, Eaton, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv.
About the Industrial UPS Research
The Industrial UPS report explores the current and future market performance and related technology and business trends and identifies leading technology suppliers. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts and up to 5 years of historical analysis segmented by Revenue Category, Sales Channel, World Region, Industry, Customer Type, Application Type, VA, Phase, Output, DC UPS Voltage Range.
This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organizations. These include:
Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel Power Pivot)A standard Workbook includes the base year market data and a five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
Available with up to 5 years of historical analysis.
Concise Market Analysis Report (PDF)
This wide-screen presentation format makes it much easier to find detailed information on a market. This new format provides executives, business unit managers, and other authorized users with immediate access to in-depth market analysis, including analysis associated with every market data chart and figure. Included is an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, five-year market forecast, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with a comprehensive set of charts with associated analysis.
