New ARC Research on Product Lifecycle Management Shows PLM is Part of a Broader Digital Transformation Strategy
ARC Advisory Group
ARC’s recently released report on product lifecycle management (PLM) finds that healthy growth is expected across multiple geographies and industries.
Today’s PLM solutions are becoming the backbone for successful business transformation because they provide the digital foundation and enterprise product record for a product throughout its lifecycle”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC’s recently released report on product lifecycle management (PLM) finds that healthy growth is expected across multiple geographies and industries as innovative technologies, complex product needs, and digital transformation challenges are being solved by enhanced PLM solution sets. Despite headwinds in the automotive and aerospace industries they continue to be the largest adopters of PLM solutions. Pharmaceuticals & Biotech are embracing PLM, resulting in a leading position of growth. PLM helps companies reduce time to market, streamline processes, increase revenues, and cut costs while meeting stringent regulatory demands. Solutions can range from drug development, molecular simulation for compounding, clinical trials management, and laboratory data management to name a few.
— Marianne D'Aquila, Market Analyst
"Despite the global pandemic, political unrest, climate change, and macroeconomic uncertainty, companies are deploying PLM solutions to increase their operational resilience, agility, and efficiencies. Today’s solutions from PLM vendors are becoming the backbone for successful business transformation because they provide the digital foundation and enterprise product record for a product throughout its lifecycle," according to Marianne D'Aquila Market Analyst and key author of ARC's Product Lifecycle Management Market Research Report.
Market Trends
In addition to providing detailed competitive market share data, the report also addresses key market trends as follows:
Cloud Deployment and Subscription-based Pricing Models are Growing
Digital Twins and Digital Simulation are Becoming More Significant
Electrical Vehicles and Products are Increasing Demand
Global Disruption on Many Fronts is Driving Digital Transformation
Innovative Transformative Technologies Are Increasing Demand
Leading Suppliers to the Product Lifecycle Management Market Identified
In addition to providing specific market data and industry trends, this ARC market research also identifies and positions the leading suppliers to this market and provides and summarizes their relevant offerings. An alphabetical list of key suppliers covered in this analysis includes Ansys, Autodesk, Dassault Systems, PTC, and Siemens.
About the Product Lifecycle Management Research
https://www.arcweb.com/market-studies/product-lifecycle-management
The Product Lifecycle Management report explores the current and future market performance and related technology and business trends and identifies leading technology suppliers. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts segmented by Revenue Category, Sales Channel, World Region, Industry, Customer Type, Customer Tier, Deployment Model, and Application.
This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organizations. These include:
Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel Power Pivot)A standard Workbook includes the base year market data and a five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
Concise Market Analysis Report (PDF)
This wide-screen presentation format makes it much easier to find detailed information on a market. This new format provides executives, business unit managers, and other authorized users with immediate access to in-depth market analysis, including analysis associated with every market data chart and figure. Included is an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, five-year market forecast, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with a comprehensive set of charts with associated analysis.
