Website launched to keep public informed on I-80
JOLIET - The Illinois Department of Transportation has launched a new website, I80will.org, to provide the public with the latest information on the $1.2 billion reconstruction of Interstate 80 through Will County, one of the cornerstone projects of Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program.
The website includes:
- Updates on ongoing coordination with communities to minimize construction impacts on the public.
- A project information center, featuring reports, newsletters and answers to frequently asked questions. Project news, maps and other information detailing the latest developments.
- Previous planning and stakeholder outreach information as well as project reports.
- Construction schedule information and timeline for each portion of the project.
- Meeting announcements and the opportunity to sign up for project news, traffic and detour alerts, and submit questions and comments.
- Photo and video galleries to view construction progress.
As one of the country's three coast-to-coast interstates, I-80 through Joliet and Will County carries approximately 80,000 vehicles a day, about 25% of which are trucks.
Advance work on I-80 started last year with a $41.7 million project to replace the eastbound bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street and Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, while widening eastbound I-80 from Gardner Street to Rowell Avenue. Once the eastbound improvements are completed late