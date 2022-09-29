Oct. 14 MDC virtual program to focus on bird migration

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Seasonal bird migrations have long fascinated humans.

If you’re interested in learning about this interesting part of the annual life cycles of a number of bird species, be sure to sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Discover Nature, Naturalist Notes Virtual Series, Bird Migration.” This free online program will be Oct. 14 from 10-11 a.m. and is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186556

At this program, MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will discuss why some bird species migrate and how far they travel. She will talk about great places in this area to see birds who are winging their ways to locations further south at this time of year and what times of year are best for seeing certain species in this part of the state.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.