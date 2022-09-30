Young Singer-Songwriter Adeline V. Lopez to Debut at Rockwood Music Hall with a Haunting Mix of Anxiety & Hope

Adeline V. Lopez Adeline V. Lopez in NYC "Count the Ways" Cover Art

Adeline V. Lopez will perform unreleased music from an upcoming EP as well as released songs, including “Count the Ways,” “Bad Habits” and “Our Way.”

I'm hyped to perform at Rockwood where so many amazing artists have played! I love recording music but performing live is everything for me! And to play at one of NYC's legendary venues is a dream.” — Adeline V. Lopez

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adeline V. Lopez is a 17-year old New York City native who began writing and recording music during the pandemic. Her music and lyrical references reflect this urban experience but her songs are about elements of teenage hope and struggle that are universal: relationships, friends and mental health. In " Good Old Days " she writes to her younger self about the pain of lost friendship. In "Bottled Up," written from her bedroom during quarantine, she sings "I would walk the length of the City, if it meant I got to meet my missing piece." Her latest song, " Count the Ways " was inspired by Elizabeth Barrett Browning's Sonnet 43, "How Do I Love Thee?" in which the poet describes her feelings for a beloved. Adeline’s song is about wanting to find those words to say to someone but not being able to get them out. It's also about being young in NYC and what trying to have a good time, in the here and now, feels like.Adeline brings her beautifully emotive voice to lyrics for a new generation, and should not be missed at her Rockwood Music Hall debut. For this special evening, Adeline V. Lopez will bring her signature pink guitar, and will be accompanied on keys by pianist Chris Piro.LISTEN TO ADELINE ON SPOTIFY: http://open.spotify.com/artist/6mgItBNvKh3726VvAAUqdH?si=KMO4geD6RSKGhJWtDAGhzw SEE ADELINE LIVE ON OCTOBER 7TH@ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALL7PM196 Allen Street, NYCNo Cover/21+

"Bottled Up", Written, Directed, Filmed, Edited and Performed by Adeline V. Lopez