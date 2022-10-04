Submit Release
Government Technology to Launch Nine New Events in 2023

Nationwide market-leading events to include four new Digital Government Summits and five new IT Leadership Forums

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government Technology, an e.Republic brand focused on the smart use of information technology in state and local government, has announced the addition of nine new events to their 2023 lineup. The expansion builds off the successful return to in-person events in 2022 and the increased growth of the gov tech market.

Government Technology events set the standard for connecting companies with the state and local government leaders responsible for $130 billion in annual technology spending. With an on-the-ground presence in over forty state capitals and major cities throughout the country, Digital Government Summits and IT Leadership Forums bring the public and private sectors together to share ideas and build relationships with the goal of making government better.

e.Republic Senior Vice President Phil Bertolini, a former deputy county executive and CIO for Oakland County, Michigan, assumed a leadership role over events this past year and brings a unique perspective to private- and public-sector relationship building. “It is the time for state and local government technology professionals to engage, plan for the future and get it done! Our incredible 2023 slate of events provides those much-needed opportunities to learn best practices and take something tangible back to work on,” said Bertolini.

The new events will take place in the following states:

North Carolina IT Leadership Forum (March)
Massachusetts IT Leadership Forum (April)
Virginia IT Leadership forum (April)
Michigan IT Leadership Forum (May)
Pennsylvania IT Leadership Forum (May)
Montana Digital Government Summit (May)
Wyoming Digital Government Summit (May)
New Hampshire Digital Government Summit (June)
Idaho Digital Government Summit (September)

Click here to learn more about sponsoring or attending any of our 2023 events.

e.Republic is the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.

Erin Molina
e.Republic
+1 916-932-1325
emolina@erepublic.com
