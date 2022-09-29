Industrial IoT and Sustainability Initiatives Spur Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market Growth
ARC’s new research report on the ultrasonic flowmeter market reveals continued growth as end-users continue to implement digitization initiatives.
Energy-saving measures are compelling users to monitor usage of fluid and gas, such as chilled water, steam, compressed air, and natural gas. Ultrasonic flowmeters are ideal for these applications”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC’s new research report on the ultrasonic flowmeter market reveals continued growth as end-users continue to implement digitization initiatives. Time-proven and reliable, ultrasonic technology is used in a wide array of industries and applications to measure flow for a variety of mediums and applications. Ultrasonic flowmeters are non-intrusive, have no moving parts, and can be installed without process interruption or shutdown, making them ideal for retrofit applications. Industrial organizations realize the potential value of connected devices and figure out how to use them effectively for better monitoring and tracking of resource usage. Industrial IoT-enabled smart connected products can apply algorithms and analytics to in-use or historical data to dramatically improve output, utilization, and efficiency. This is especially true in the oil & gas, chemical, and water & wastewater industries, which are ultrasonic flowmeters’ key target markets.
— Saket Kumar Mishra, Analyst
"Energy saving measures by users across industries are compelling them to monitor the usage of fluid and gas, such as chilled water, steam, compressed air, and natural gas at the plant utility area. This helps users monitor energy usage and efficiency, conserve resources, and reduce maintenance costs. This application will find further usage in emerging industries such as renewables for energy metering. Ultrasonic flowmeters are ideal for many of these applications," according to Saket Kumar Mishra, Analyst and key author of ARC's Ultrasonic Flowmeters Market Research Report.
Market Trends
In addition to providing detailed competitive market share data, the report also addresses key market trends as follows:
Batteries to Power Wireless Devices
Energy Saving Measures
Improve Safety and Productivity
Industrial IoT
New Intelligent Ultrasonic Flowmeters
Leading Suppliers to the Ultrasonic Flowmeters Market Identified
In addition to providing specific market data and industry trends, this ARC market research also identifies and positions the leading suppliers to this market and provides and summarizes their relevant offerings. An alphabetical list of key suppliers covered in this analysis includes Baker Hughes, Emerson Automation Solutions, Honeywell, KROHNE, and Siemens.
About the Ultrasonic Flowmeters Research
https://www.arcweb.com/market-studies/flowmeters-ultrasonic
The Ultrasonic Flowmeters report explores the current and future market performance and related technology and business trends and identifies leading technology suppliers. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts and up to 5 years of historical analysis segmented by Revenue Category, Sales Channel, World Region, Industry, Customer Type, Application, Measured Medium, Transmission Method, Communication Protocol, Mounting Style, Line Size, Power Source, Number of Beams, Measurement Technology.
This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organizations. These include:
Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel Power Pivot)A standard Workbook includes the base year market data and a five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
Available with up to 5 years of historical analysis.
Concise Market Analysis Report (PDF)
This wide-screen presentation format makes it much easier to find detailed information on a market. This new format provides executives, business unit managers, and other authorized users with immediate access to in-depth market analysis, including analysis associated with every market data chart and figure. Included is an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, five-year market forecast, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with a comprehensive set of charts with associated analysis.
