Thursday, September 29
BIPOC homeownership would have to increase by 140K in Washington to reach parity, report says
A new report says the home ownership gap in Washington state is so large that Black, Indigenous and people of color would have to purchase more than 140,000 houses to achieve parity with white homeowners. Breaking it down by county: 49,494 homes would have to be purchased in King County, 9,645 homes in Snohomish County, and 17,550 in Pierce County. Among the findings that the Homeownership Disparities Work Group found over its 10-month lifespan is that the homeownership gap between Black and white households is worse today than it was in the 60s. Continue reading at KUOW. (Tierra Mallorca)
First school-based clinic in Snohomish County opens at Meadowdale High
This fall, the Edmonds School District opened a school-based health center — an on-campus walk-in clinic that provides medical, dental and mental health services. The clinic is run by Community Health Centers of Snohomish County out of a small room formerly used to store library supplies. Not one student at Meadowdale High School started school late this year because they were missing the required vaccines to attend school. Instead of waiting up to a month for a doctor’s appointment, students who needed immunizations visited the health center, received their shots and got right back to class. Continue reading at The Everett Herald. (Ryan Berry)
Washington state auditor taking a closer look at law enforcement use of deadly force investigations
Washington has announced that it will be taking a closer look at investigations into the use of deadly force by law enforcement. The State’s Auditor’s Office (SAO) will run audits into investigations going back to January 2020, comparing them against rules and best practices established by the state Criminal Justice Training Commission. “We want to increase trust in government, that’s a goal of ours,” [State Auditor Pat McCarthy] said. “I think everyone wants the system to work, and they want to see that it’s working, and we provide that outside, independent, objective set of eyes to do that.” Continue reading at KING5.
Associated Press
33 States, Including Washington, Idaho & Oregon Exempt Clergy From Reporting Abuse
Bellingham Herald
Here’s what the latest Southern Resident killer whale census showed for the past year
Capital Press
Easterday now claims Tyson owes him $163 million
The Daily News
Campers cause third fire in Gifford Pinchot; rain Wednesday slows down growth
Wahkiakum School District asks for Longview’s support in lawsuit against WA state
Cowlitz County salmon recovery projects receive $5.7 million in state grants
Everett Herald
Snohomish County leaders reject light rail routes bypassing Paine Field
Comment: $55 billion only a drop of what water systems need
Comment: Free school lunches, yes, but how else to end hunger
Comment: Progress on vaccination for HPV too vital to lose
News Tribune
Tacoma’s proposed homeless camping ban is short on answers. Here’s why it won’t work
Olympian
Feds award $2.1 million grant to The Evergreen State College
Saint Martin’s University receives $580,000 to increase support, programs for veterans
Democrats press airlines against resuming stock buybacks
Peninsula Daily News
OlyCAP director says housing projects on track
Seattle Medium
Three Sites Recommended For Next Airport
Office Of Economic Development Accepting Applications To Support Local Small Business Communities
Seattle Times
King County wants to add homeless housing while many of its buildings are still empty
Seattle area could see its warmest start to October in decades
Seattle Public Library staff authorized to administer naloxone
Seattle doubles parks levy to add rangers, services
King County homelessness agency may see modest budget boost
Skagit Valley Herald
Work on local fish projects continues
Snoqualmie Valley Record
Valley leaders host affordable housing summit as need grows
Spokesman Review
VA official pledges budget shortfall related to medical record system won’t result in service cuts in Spokane
‘Beneficial to the whole community’: Fence to be erected around Camp Hope
Washington Post
Supreme Court, dogged by questions of legitimacy, is ready to resume
Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima County immigrants can apply for Washington COVID relief funds
Lack of housing in Yakima puts more people at risk for homelessness, local officials say
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Tacoma firefighters create documentary to spotlight mental health crisis
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Kids, teens 18 and under to ride ferries free beginning Oct. 1
“Yakima Valley Memorial is not going bankrupt,” hospital plans to survive financial losses
Seattle Children’s Hospital emergency room sees unprecedented demand
KUOW Public Radio
KXLY (ABC)
Senator Cantwell highlights successful electric airplane test, cleaner air travel
SPS wants to build a strong, safe, well-informed community with gun security
NW Public Radio
All-New, All-Electric Commuter Aircraft Takes Off On Maiden Flight From Moses Lake
Crosscut
How will Seattle Public Schools pay for the new teacher contract?
The Stranger
The Mayor Wants to Pay Human Service Providers Less
Very Little for Progressives in Mayor Harrell’s 2023-2024 Budget