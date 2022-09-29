Thursday, September 29

BIPOC homeownership would have to increase by 140K in Washington to reach parity, report says

A new report says the home ownership gap in Washington state is so large that Black, Indigenous and people of color would have to purchase more than 140,000 houses to achieve parity with white homeowners. Breaking it down by county: 49,494 homes would have to be purchased in King County, 9,645 homes in Snohomish County, and 17,550 in Pierce County. Among the findings that the Homeownership Disparities Work Group found over its 10-month lifespan is that the homeownership gap between Black and white households is worse today than it was in the 60s. Continue reading at KUOW. (Tierra Mallorca)

First school-based clinic in Snohomish County opens at Meadowdale High

This fall, the Edmonds School District opened a school-based health center — an on-campus walk-in clinic that provides medical, dental and mental health services. The clinic is run by Community Health Centers of Snohomish County out of a small room formerly used to store library supplies. Not one student at Meadowdale High School started school late this year because they were missing the required vaccines to attend school. Instead of waiting up to a month for a doctor’s appointment, students who needed immunizations visited the health center, received their shots and got right back to class. Continue reading at The Everett Herald. (Ryan Berry)

Washington state auditor taking a closer look at law enforcement use of deadly force investigations

Washington has announced that it will be taking a closer look at investigations into the use of deadly force by law enforcement. The State’s Auditor’s Office (SAO) will run audits into investigations going back to January 2020, comparing them against rules and best practices established by the state Criminal Justice Training Commission. “We want to increase trust in government, that’s a goal of ours,” [State Auditor Pat McCarthy] said. “I think everyone wants the system to work, and they want to see that it’s working, and we provide that outside, independent, objective set of eyes to do that.” Continue reading at KING5.

Associated Press

33 States, Including Washington, Idaho & Oregon Exempt Clergy From Reporting Abuse

Bellingham Herald

Here’s what the latest Southern Resident killer whale census showed for the past year

Capital Press

Easterday now claims Tyson owes him $163 million

The Daily News

Campers cause third fire in Gifford Pinchot; rain Wednesday slows down growth

Wahkiakum School District asks for Longview’s support in lawsuit against WA state

Cowlitz County salmon recovery projects receive $5.7 million in state grants

Everett Herald

Snohomish County leaders reject light rail routes bypassing Paine Field

Comment: $55 billion only a drop of what water systems need

Comment: Free school lunches, yes, but how else to end hunger

Comment: Progress on vaccination for HPV too vital to lose

News Tribune

Tacoma’s proposed homeless camping ban is short on answers. Here’s why it won’t work

Olympian

Feds award $2.1 million grant to The Evergreen State College

Saint Martin’s University receives $580,000 to increase support, programs for veterans

Democrats press airlines against resuming stock buybacks

Peninsula Daily News

OlyCAP director says housing projects on track

Seattle Medium

Three Sites Recommended For Next Airport

Office Of Economic Development Accepting Applications To Support Local Small Business Communities

Seattle Times

King County wants to add homeless housing while many of its buildings are still empty

Seattle area could see its warmest start to October in decades

Seattle Public Library staff authorized to administer naloxone

Seattle doubles parks levy to add rangers, services

King County homelessness agency may see modest budget boost

Skagit Valley Herald

Work on local fish projects continues

Snoqualmie Valley Record

Valley leaders host affordable housing summit as need grows

Spokesman Review

VA official pledges budget shortfall related to medical record system won’t result in service cuts in Spokane

‘Beneficial to the whole community’: Fence to be erected around Camp Hope

Washington Post

Supreme Court, dogged by questions of legitimacy, is ready to resume

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima County immigrants can apply for Washington COVID relief funds

Lack of housing in Yakima puts more people at risk for homelessness, local officials say

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Tacoma firefighters create documentary to spotlight mental health crisis

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Kids, teens 18 and under to ride ferries free beginning Oct. 1

“Yakima Valley Memorial is not going bankrupt,” hospital plans to survive financial losses

Seattle Children’s Hospital emergency room sees unprecedented demand

KUOW Public Radio

KXLY (ABC)

Senator Cantwell highlights successful electric airplane test, cleaner air travel

SPS wants to build a strong, safe, well-informed community with gun security

NW Public Radio

All-New, All-Electric Commuter Aircraft Takes Off On Maiden Flight From Moses Lake

Crosscut

How will Seattle Public Schools pay for the new teacher contract?

The Stranger

The Mayor Wants to Pay Human Service Providers Less

Very Little for Progressives in Mayor Harrell’s 2023-2024 Budget