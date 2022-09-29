Drinjk EEZY's New Wine Bottle is Designed for Busy Moms
Drinjk EEZY's luxury wine bottle was designed with busy moms in mind.FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Co-Founder Alexa Bayda, who has an 18-month-year-old, played a significant role in helping develop the bottle.
"As any mom can tell you, motherhood can occasionally feel like a whole resume's worth of full-time jobs all rolled into one," says Alexa Bayda. "Between helping kids get dressed, fed, dropped off at daycare, work an eight-hour day and rinse and repeat, it can be hard for the average mom to carve out a little alone time."
Drinjk Wines co-founders Brett and Alexa Bayda, are making it easier for parents to enjoy a glass of wine without the commitment of opening a full-sized bottle of wine.
"There are many nights where I wish I could have a glass of wine, but I am hesitant because I know what will happen, I will either drink the entire bottle and be hungover the next day, or I'll only drink half, and the other half will oxidize in the bottle."
Drinjk EEZY's single-serve luxury bottle concept reduces the guilt of having a glass of wine. The company's portion control bottle allows moms to have a glass of wine without worrying about opening a full-sized bottle.
The wine comes in a variety of four packs already curated for you. You can enjoy a glass of wine from one of seven different countries each night.
Each glass bottle contains 6.3 oz of wine, which is a generous portion size for one or enough for two if you would like to share.
You can purchase Drinjk EEZY single-serve bottles on the company's website and deliver them to your door.
The next time you experience a case of adulting overload, let Drinjk provide the refreshments for your next mom timeout. Because raising extraordinary human beings requires enough work without worrying about finding the world's best wines to enjoy on your breaks.
For questions about Drinjk EEZY or the Drinjk EEZY 4-Pack, contact Brett Bayda at Brett@drinjk.com.
About Drinjk Wines: The #1 leader in premium single-serve wines, Drinjk's mission is to offer a more straightforward, more convenient option for busy wine lovers to enjoy a glass of wine without the commitment of opening a full bottle. The company offers the largest selection of single-serve wines in the USA.
