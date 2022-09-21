Drinjk EEZY Luxury Wine Advent Calendar Is Filling The Gift Giving Gap
Drinjk EEZY just launched its 2022 Luxury Wine Advent Calendar.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinjk EEZY just launched its 2022 Luxury Wine Advent Calendar.
The success of the Wine Advent Calendar has been overwhelming for the small family-owned company for the past three years. "We keep seeing people returning and purchasing the Wine Advent for their 2nd and 3rd year in a row," says Bayda. "When your kids live across the country and don't come home for Christmas, it can be very challenging to find a unique gift that can be delivered right to the person's doorstep."
After the success of last year's Wine Advent Calendar, which included 24 artisan wines, Drinjk EEZY's co-founders Brett and Alexa Bayda have decided to offer customers even more options for the 2022 holiday season.
"We really spend a lot of time on the product packaging," says Bayda. "The wine has to be good, but the presentation has to be excellent. People don't want to buy stuff; they want to purchase experiences. Our 24-Day Wine Advent Calendar combines the two. The gift recipient receives something tangible they can hold while getting to sample different wines every day for 24 straight days turns the gift into an experience," Says Bayda.
The packaging makes Drinjk EEZY's Wine Advent Calendar different from the big box stores Wine Advent Calendars. Each Wine Advent Calendar comes with 24 chic, glass bottles that can only be found in the Drinjk EEZY Wine Advent Calendar. Drinjk EEZY manufactures the bottles and fills them at their California winery outside Sacramento, California. The slim glass bottles provide a nicer presentation to the gift recipient. The bottles can also be drunk right from, creating a unique tasting experience.
The 2022 Drinjk EEZY Wine Advent Calendar will again come with 24 artisan wines from France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Chile, Argentina, and the United States.
Each Drinjk EEZY bottle holds 6.3oz of wine, generous portion size for one or the perfect size to share.
This year's Drinjk EEZY Wine Advent Calendar retails for $139 + Free Shipping.
For questions about Drinjk EEZY or the Wine Advent Calendar, contact Brett@drinjk.com
Brett Bayda
Drinjk EEZY
+1 8662007110
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook