Drinjk EEZY Keeps Fighting the Big Box Store Wine Advent Calendar Competition
Drinjk EZZY Wines luxury 24-Day Wine Advent Calendar is back for its third year.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinjk EZZY co-founders Brett and Alexa Bayda are proud to go toe to toe with the big box store Wine Advent Calendars again. Once featured in Costco and Safeway before being replaced by more inexpensive Wine Advent Calendars, Drinjk EEZY refuses to sacrifice quality for the price.
"Drinjk EEZY's Wine Advent Calendar is the only luxury Wine Advent Calendar on the market," says Co-Founder and CEO Brett Bayda. "Our chic, slim glass bottle gives the presentation that a gift giver is looking for when surprising a friend or family member with a Wine Advent Calendar."
Drinjk EEZY differentiates itself on single-serve bottles. The other Wine Advent Calendars on the market offer small, hospitality-sized or half-sized wine bottles. The price points are often more favorable to the customer; however, the quality can't compete with Drinjk EEZY.
"Quality is something we just won't sacrifice." Says Bayda. "Our Luxury Wine Advent Calendar has built a reputation among wine enthusiasts as the best Wine Advent Calander currently available in the United States because of the artisan wines and presentation," says Bayda.
Big Box Stores jumped on the Wine Advent Calendar bandwagon in 2021 with Costco selling a 24-Day Wine Advent and a 12 Days of Cabernet. Sam Clubs followed suit with a 24-Day Wine Advent calendar.
"Another thing the big box stores can't compete with us is delivery." Says Bayda. "If you want to send an Advent Calendar as a gift, you can't go to Costco, buy it and ship it to your Aunt across the country," Bayda says. "Customers can order on our platform, and we'll take care of the entire process and make sure it's delivered in time for December 1st ."
Each of Drinjk's single-serve wine bottles contains 6.3 oz of wine, providing a generous portion for one or enough for two people to share.
Customer's can order the Drinjk EEZY Luxury Wine Advent Calendar at drinjkeezy.com.
For questions about Drinjk EEZY or the Wine Advent Calendar, contact Brett@drinjk.com
