Demand for Enhanced Quality, Productivity, and Safety Drives Magnetic Flowmeters Market

The water & wastewater industry is the largest consumer of magnetic flowmeters and is likely to witness long-term growth if economies remain stable and infrastructure investments continue”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC’s latest report on the magnetic flowmeter market includes quantitative assessments and forecasts of various segmentations, including world regions and process industries. As customers work to improve safety, productivity, and compliance in the wake of increasingly stringent environmental regulations, the number of measurement points and the reliability of flowmeters are expected to increase. End users and engineering firms are working toward this globally and expect the same from their suppliers. Magnetic flowmeters are ideal for flow measurement of conductive media. Magmeters are highly accurate, and unlike traditional turbine meters, they have no moving parts, so they require little or no maintenance. This helps keep operating and maintenance costs low.
"The water & wastewater industry is the largest consumer of magnetic flowmeters and is likely to witness long-term growth if economies remain stable and infrastructure investments continue. Water utilities are being challenged to operate more efficiently, lower operating costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. Water scarcity has become a universal issue and the need to reduce water usage has reached critical mass at utilities worldwide. As the value of water increases, it will drive investment in more sophisticated monitoring and controls. The need for accurately understanding and measuring water demand and the resultant optimization of processes will drive demand for smart devices and management of resources," according to Saket Kumar Mishra Analyst and key author of ARC's Magnetic Flowmeters Market Research Report.
Market Trends
In addition to providing detailed competitive market share data, the report also addresses key market trends as follows:
Batteries to Power Wireless Devices
Improve Safety and Productivity
Industrial IoT
Intelligent Devices
Smart Meters
Leading Suppliers to the Magnetic Flowmeters Market Identified
In addition to providing specific market data and industry trends, this ARC market research also identifies and positions the leading suppliers to this market and provides and summarizes their relevant offerings. An alphabetical list of key suppliers covered in this analysis includes: ABB, Endress+Hauser, KROHNE, Siemens, and Yokogawa.
About the Magnetic Flowmeters Research
https://www.arcweb.com/market-studies/flowmeters-magnetic
The Magnetic Flowmeters report explores the current and future market performance and related technology and business trends and identifies leading technology suppliers. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts and up to 5 years of historical analysis segmented by Revenue Category, Sales Channel, World Region, Industry, Customer Type, Measured Medium, Transmission Method, End Connection, Communication Protocol, Power Supply, Transmitter Mounting, Liner Material.
This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organizations. These include:
Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel Power Pivot)
A standard Workbook includes the base year market data and a five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
Available with up to 5 years of historical analysis.
Concise Market Analysis Report (PDF)
This wide-screen presentation format makes it much easier to find detailed information on a market. This new format provides executives, business unit managers, and other authorized users with immediate access to in-depth market analysis, including analysis associated with every market data chart and figure. Included is an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, five-year market forecast, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with a comprehensive set of charts with associated analysis.
