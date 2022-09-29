Fort Myers Residents Gear Up for Hurricane Ian
The people of Fort Myers, Florida are gearing up for Hurricane Ian as it rapidly approaches the community.
Residents who experience pushback from their insurance companies can contact Joshua Molandes at the Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine.”FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 29, 2022, Hurricane Ian was recently upgraded to a Category 4 storm as it continues to approach Florida communities including the city of Fort Myers. With so much at stake, property owners are gearing up for the coming storm. They are also preparing for a struggle with their insurance companies as widespread hurricane damage is to be expected.
— The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine
As if having one’s property damaged or destroyed by a hurricane isn’t bad enough, many residents may need assistance in managing their insurance claims as insurance companies can be resistant to issue compensation.
Fort Myers is expected to suffer significant damage from Hurricane Ian as it continues to approach the Florida coast with many expecting it to make landfall soon. The damage caused by the approaching hurricane could destroy homes and properties throughout the Fort Myers area among other nearby communities.
As such, property owners in the Fort Myers area should be documenting as much as possible both before and after the storm. While safety is paramount, taking photos of the property before and after the storm will be extremely helpful when filing an insurance claim. Residents who experience pushback from their insurance companies can contact Joshua Molandes at the Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine.
About The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine:
Hurricane Ian Damage Attorneys
If your property has been affected by hurricane damage, The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine can help. As Managing Partner for the Southwest Florida offices of Anidjar and Levine, Joshua Molandes is happy to help the people of Fort Myers navigate the insurance claims process.
More On Hurricane Ian Insurance Claims
Anidjar & Levine
The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine
+1 888-816-9520
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn